Fart Attack: Brazilian Singer Hospitalized After Holding in Gas Around Boyfriend

"I woke up at 5:30am with severe stomach pains and ended up in the hospital," singer Pocah explained. "Just an accumulation of trapped farts"

brazilian singer gas boyfriend farts pocah
Pocah, image via Instagram/@Pocah
March 23, 2022 | 10:57am ET

    He who smelt it may have dealt it, but when she didn’t scent it, that left her tormented: Brazilian superstar Pocah says she was hospitalized with severe stomach pain after holding in gas around her boyfriend.

    As first reported by Newshub, the singer born Viviane de Queiroz Pereira shared the ordeal with her 15.7 million Instagram followers in a since-deleted post. “I woke up at 5:30am with severe stomach pains and ended up in the hospital,” she wrote. “But that’s it, guys. I’m now fine. Just an accumulation of trapped farts.”

    Pocah said that she was inspired to ignore her gastrointestinal distress by a medical advice video on TikTok, which she now regrets. “Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of your guy,” Pocah said. “Because what’s really embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you’re in discomfort, going to hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being ‘trapped farts.'”

    She added that she would be wary of natural gas buildups in the future, writing, “From now on, I’m letting them rip, guys.”

    We have lots of questions, including but not limited to: What kind of diet would do this to a person? Is she struggling with some sort of underlying gastrointestinal disorder? And what is the exact medical term for a fart attack? But if you find yourself in need of a discreet way to, uh, express yourself, we do have one answer: the fart-sound guitar pedal.

