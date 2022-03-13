Brent Renaud, Award-Winning Documentarian, Shot and Killed in Ukraine

Brent Renaud, an award-winning American documentarian, was shot and killed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine on Sunday (March 13th).

Renaud was on assignment for MSNBC and TIME magazine, capturing footage for a documentary series about refugees. According to fellow filmmaker Juan Arredondo, he and Renaud came under fire at a checkpoint in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv. Both men were shot and “we got split,” Arredondo told reporters from a hospital gurney, where he was being treated for his own injuries (via Deadline). Renaud was struck in the neck and died soon after.

“We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud. As an award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Brent tackled the toughest stories around the world often alongside his brother Craig Renaud,” TIME Editor in Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal and President and COO of TIME and TIME Studios Ian Orefice said in a statement. “In recent weeks, Brent was in the region working on a TIME Studios project focused on the global refugee crisis. Our hearts are with all of Brent’s loved ones. It is essential that journalists are able to safely cover this ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.”

During an appearance on Face the Nation on Sunday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called Renaud’s killing “shocking and horrifying.” Sullivan said that the White House was seeking to determine the circumstances that led to Renaud’s death, but acknowledged that Russian troops “have targeted hospitals, they have targeted places of worship and they have targeted journalists.”

Over the course of his career, Brent and his brother Craig frequently filmed in areas of conflict, including the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as the Mexican drug war and revolutions in Egypt and Libya. Their 2005 documentary, Off to War: Welcome to Baghdad, was nominated for a Directors Guild Award, and their 2015 film, Last Chance High, was recognized with a Peabody Award. They also received an Edward R. Murrow award and were grantees of the Pulitzer Center.

The brothers’ other projects included the HBO documentaries Meth Storm and Dope Sick Love.