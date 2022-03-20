Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bridgerton Tries to Add Some Substance to Its Decadent Style in Season 2: Review

But the Netflix period drama struggles to enrich its storylines and generate the same heat as its debut

Bridgerton Season 2 Review
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 20, 2022 | 3:01am ET

    The Pitch: When it premiered in December 2020, Netflix’s Bridgerton provided plenty of steamy romance and escapism, both of which were in short supply as the world prepared to enter the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Season 1 of the lush period drama, adapted from Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series, followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), the reluctant Duke of Hastings, as they went from co-conspirators to marrieds, setting Regency-era London ablaze. Their exploits, and those of the rest of the ton, were chronicled by the acerbic (and anonymous) Lady Whistledown, whose influence at times rivaled that of the Queen (Golda Rosheuvel).

    The second season follows the tradition of Quinn’s books and shifts the focus to a different Bridgerton: this time, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who’s also ambivalent about his role as Viscount. When we last saw Anthony, he seemed quite disillusioned by love, but the new arrival of Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) is bound to change that.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    There’s no doubt that Bridgerton will have many fans swooning again; the real question is, can some new faces and storylines bring greater thematic heft to the series, which has always prized style over substance?

    Pride And Prejudice and Delayed Gratification: Bridgerton has never shied away from the Jane Austen comparisons, but the new episodes make much more pointed reference to the British author’s works — specifically, Pride And Prejudice. (The Season 2 trailer even prominently features a recreation of the famous “dripping Mr. Darcy” scene from the 1995 BBC One adaptation.)

    bridgerton season 2 jonathan bailey Bridgerton Tries to Add Some Substance to Its Decadent Style in Season 2: Review

    Bridgerton (Netflix)

    Both Anthony and Kate are proud and driven by their preconceptions of each other, which leads to some spirited debate, followed by another round of spirited debate (sadly, that is not a euphemism for anything). The new season shows the same restraint that Austen did in writing a romance, which means there are plenty of jaws clenched with desire, heaving bosoms, sharp intakes of breath, and longing looks, but little, ah, consummation.

    Advertisement

    Production on Season 2 was shut down multiple times by COVID, which likely limited the physical intimacy on screen — that was certainly the responsible decision, though it does take a lot of the fun out of a show like Bridgerton, which has always offered more titillation than truly sweeping romance.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Atlanta Season 3 Review

Atlanta Season 3 Is the Best Sort of Television — Something Truly Unique: Review

March 19, 2022

Halo TV Show Review

SXSW Review: Halo Feels Like A Reskinned Version of Sci-Fi Shows Past

March 14, 2022

DMZ Review Rosario Dawson

DMZ Creates a Compelling New World, But Only Feels Like the Beginning of the Story: Review

March 13, 2022

WeCrashed Review Jared Leto WeWork

WeCrashed Is Too Long, But Nails the Daffy Rhythms of the WeWork Scandal: Review

March 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bridgerton Tries to Add Some Substance to Its Decadent Style in Season 2: Review

Menu Shop Search Sale