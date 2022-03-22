Bright Eyes and Phoebe Bridgers Cover Elliott Smith’s “St. Ides Heaven”: Stream

This one’s for the sad boys. Bright Eyes have shared a new cover of Elliott Smith’s “St. Ides Heaven” featuring Phoebe Bridgers. It’s taken from the upcoming companion release to Bright Eyes’ 1998 album, Letting Off The Happiness, which is being released as part of an archival project.

Bright Eyes and Bridgers turn “St. Ides Heaven” into a full throttle rock song, a stop-start, nearly amelodic electric guitar replacing Smith’s classic acoustic downstrokes. Take a listen below.

Of course, turning a classic song into something new is nothing new for Bright Eyes, whose current project sees the band re-record a handful of tracks from each of their albums with modern twists and special guests. Each EP also features a cover of a song that inspired the album at hand, which is where Smith comes in.

“St. Ides Heaven” appears on Letting Off The Happiness – A Companion EP, which coincides with the reissue of Bright Eyes’ second album, Letting Off The Happiness. In addition to the Smith cover, the EP features new recordings of “The Difference in the Shades,” “The City Has Sex,” “Contrast and Compare,” “Kathy with a K’s Song,” and “June on the West Coast.” The reissued album and its companion EP arrives May 27th via Dead Oceans, along with reissues of the band’s first and third albums. You can pre-order the Companion series here.

This week, Bright Eyes kick off another leg of their long-awaited tour with support from Alex G and Cate Le Bon. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.