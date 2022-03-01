Bring Me the Horizon have canceled their upcoming shows in Russia and Belarus in “solidarity with Ukraine.” The decision comes after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered a military attack on Ukraine, which is currently ongoing.

Unfortunately, BMTH also had to cancel their show in Ukraine as a result of the war taking place in the country at this time. All of the affected dates were set to take place in April.

Bring Me the Horizon issued the following statement via their official Twitter account:

“In solidarity with Ukraine and to stand against the atrocities being committed by Russian leadership, we must cancel our forthcoming dates in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

Ukraine is an incredibly special place for us, we have toured & made numerous music videos there, making lots of strong bonds & lifelong friendships, we are in awe of the bravery demonstrated right now by the Ukrainian people, & we pray for a return to peace as soon as possible.

Russia we also want to acknowledge that the atrocities being committed by Russian leadership does not reflect the ideals or beliefs of the incredible people we have met there.

We will be using our platform and voice to what we can to support Ukraine in these incredibly difficult times.”

As it currently stands, the UK band will resume touring in late May, kicking off a European tour that will include a number of festival appearances throughout the summer. They’ll hit the US in the fall when they play the Aftershock and When We Were Young festivals. Tickets for a number of BMTH’s upcoming shows are available here.

Bring Me the Horizon’s decision comes as other bands also nix their concerts in Russia. Among those acts are Green Day, who recently announced that they were canceling their show in Moscow, stating, “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows.”

See BMTH’s aforementioned tweet below.