Consequence Announces Schedule For Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion at SXSW

The annual showcase returns to Austin with Midlake, Pom Pom Squad, Claud, Barrie, and many more

Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion 2022
Consequence Staff
March 14, 2022 | 3:00pm ET

    Consequence is proud to announce that we are once again taking part in the Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion during this week’s South by Southwest. Taking place Friday, March 18th at Austin’s Empire Control Room & Garage, the all-day music event will feature live performances from a dozen artists, curated in conjunction with Relix.

    This exciting lineup of artists is a reflection of the variety of music Brooklyn Bowl brings to the world, along with a reflection of the kind of artists who are creating the kind of music we are excited about. Alongside Consequence and Relix, Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion 2022 partners include Crown Royal, MiiR, Ernie Ball, PAX and Liquid Death.

    Our party welcomes newcomers and established acts such as Barrie, Claud, Ezra Furman, Geese, Katy Kirby, Laundry Day, Midlake, Pom Pom Squad, The Range, and S.G. Goodman.

    Meanwhile, on March 19th Relix curates a day of music featuring Black Lips, Heartless Bastards, The Bright Light Social Hour, White Denim, and Seratones, as well as Grateful Dead-inspired superjam. See the full schedule below.

    In addition to the performances, The Relix Roadie & Artist Lounge will return to support the hardworking people essential to making each show happen — artists, techs, crew, and the live music industry.

    Consequence will also be sharing exclusive social takeovers throughout the weekend. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting insights from our team on the ground at SXSW 2022. More information can be found here.

    Entry is available with SXSW credentials and RSVP, so sign up now and we’ll see you in Austin!

