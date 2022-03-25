Bruce Hornsby Announces New Album, Shares “Sidelines” with Ezra Koenig and Blake Mills: Stream

Bruce Hornsby has announced his new album, ‘Flicted, out May 27th via his own Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers imprint. As a preview, he’s shared a new song titled “Sidelines” featuring Ezra Koenig and Blake Mills.

‘Flicted is the final installment in a trilogy of albums that Hornsby composed for director Spike Lee, coming on the heels of 2019’s Absolute Zero and 2020’s Non-Secure Connection. Co-produced with Tony Berg, the album also features a duet with Danielle Haim and a reimagining of Chuck Berry’s “Too Much Monkey Business.” Ariel Rechtshaid and Wayne Pooley contributed additional production to the project.

Hornsby’s goal for the album was to make an upbeat record that comments on COVID-19 through a scientific lens. “The album title ‘Flicted relates to this strange time in which we live, when the world is basically, well, ‘flicted,” he elaborated in a statement.

Pre-orders are ongoing. Check out the artwork and tracklist below the jump.

Hornsby co-wrote “Sidelines” with Mills, who also plays guitar on the song. Koenig provides accompanying vocals on the track, which Hornsby explains is about “hysteria in various forms, starting with the Salem witch trials of the 1600s then to the present-day pandemic-era panic.” Watch the video, directed by Kitty Ninon Anais Faingold, below.

To support the album, Hornsby is embarking on an extensive North American tour with his band the Noisemakers. It kicks off Saturday, May 26th in Savannah, making stops in New Orleans, Chicago, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and Seattle before wrapping on October 14th in Omaha.

See the full itinerary below, and pick up your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

‘Flicted Artwork:

‘Flicted Tracklist:

01. Sidelines (feat. Ezra Koenig and Blake Mills)

02. Tag

03. The Hound

04. Too Much Monkey Business

05. Maybe Now

06. Bucket List

07. Days Ahead (feat. Danielle Haim)

08. Lidar

09. Is This It

10. Had Enough

11. Simple Prayer II (feat. Z. Berg, Ethan Gruska, and Rob Moose)

12. Point Omega

Bruce Hornsby 2022 Tour Dates:

03/26 — Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival (Lucas Theatre)

03/27 — Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater *

03/29 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre *

03/30 — Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre *

04/01 — Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre *

04/02 — New Orleans, LA @ Hogs For The Cause

06/17 — Gethsemane, KY @ The Amp at Dant Crossing

06/20 — Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium †

06/21 — Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre †

06/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Rock the Ruins at The Vogue Outdoors ‡

06/24 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre †

06/26 — Hammondsport, NY @ The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards †

06/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl †

06/30 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Filene Center §

08/05 — Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl

08/06 — West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

08/09 — Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

08/11 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center †

08/12-14 — Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folk Festival

08/17 — Livingston, MT @ Pine Creek Lodge †

08/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts †

08/23 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre †

08/25 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall †

10/14 — Omaha, NE @ Holland Performing Arts Center (An Evening with Bruce Hornsby and the Omaha Symphony)

* = w/ Gibb Droll

†= w/ CARM

‡ = w/ Bonny Light Horseman

§ = w/ Shawn Colvin & CARM