Bruce Lee Band, the ska project from Mike Park and Jeff Rosenstock, return today with their first new single of the year. “Did You Find the Money Farm?,” their collaboration with Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, arrives with a comical accompanying music video. It will appear on the group’s upcoming LP One Step Forward, Two Steps Back, out sometime this summer.

“Did You Find the Money Farm?” is a scathing diss of those who profit most from late-stage capitalism. “You pattern your life after powerful people, follow the path through the door,” vocalist Mike Park sings, his snide critiques backed by the band’s menacing drums and horns. “One step inside and you’ll never look back, you ride on the backs of the poor.”

But despite its somber message, the DIY-style video for “Did You Find the Money Farm?” feels playfully tongue-in-cheek, relying heavily on green screens and campy post-production editing. Park and Moore are the stars, dancing among backdrops of cold hard cash. Listen to “Did You Find the Money Farm?” below.

“Did You Find the Money Farm?” follows Bruce Lee Band’s 2021 EP, New Divisions in the Heartland. Also last year, BLB member Jeff Rosenstock released the solo album SKA DREAM, a black-and-white checkerboarded reimagining of his 2020 LP, NO DREAM.