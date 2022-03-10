BTS Fans Won’t Be Allowed to Clap or Yell at Their Upcoming Korea Concerts

BTS fans are an intense lot, but they’ll have to find a way to tone it down when the boy band returns to their home of Seoul this weekend. Due to government COVID-19 protocols, fans won’t be allowed to clap, yell, or stand up at the group’s upcoming concerts at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium (via Variety).

“Cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up during “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage — Seoul” is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines,” BTS’ management company, Big Hit Music, said in a statement. Attendees at the concerts — set for March 10th, 12th, and 13th — will instead be provided with clappers to emulate crowd noise.

Seating will also be limited from the stadium’s 70,000 capacity to just 15,000 attendees per night. “The event may be changed or canceled depending on the social distancing level,” Big Hit said. For those not fortunate enough to grab tickets to the shows, the March 10th and 13th concerts will be live streamed online, while the March 12th show will be broadcast live in movie theaters worldwide. At least you can sing along at home!

Advertisement

Related Video

Following their shows in South Korea, BTS will stage a four-night residency in Las Vegas in April. Such restrictions are not currently in place for those shows.

In honor of Suga’s birthday, we recently rounded up 10 of BTS’ best songs. Plus, in the latest episode of our Stanning BTS podcast, we do a deep dive on the group’s 2016 LP Wings.