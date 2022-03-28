Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BTS Share Their Favorite Musical Film Moments in Surprise Oscars Appearance: Watch

The boy band are big fans of Disney-Pixar

BTS Oscars cameo
BTS (ABC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 27, 2022 | 10:57pm ET

    BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) made a surprise appearance at the Academy Awards on Sunday (March 27th), sharing their favorite musical moments in film.

    The group spoke highly of Disney-Pixar classics, with Jimin and RM revering Coco as “a real masterpiece.”

    “I watched it three times, and I cried a lot,” RM said. “Disney movies stimulate emotions well,” Jin added.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As for J-Hope, the singer said he prefers Aladdin, prompting RM to shout out Will Smith for his portrayal of the Genie.

    Of course, this was before Smith’s own 2022 Oscars moment, which was a little less family friendly. Perhaps after the cast performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, the K-pop group will add Best Animated Feature winner Encanto to their list of Disney favorites.

    BTS will follow up their Oscars appearance with a performance at the Grammys on Sunday, April 3rd.

    Watch BTS’s Oscars cameo below, and stay up to date on the 2022 Oscars by following along on our updated list of the evening’s winners.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

will smith chris rock 2022 oscars slap strike punch

2022 Oscars: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock: "Keep My Wife's Name Out of Your Fucking Mouth"

March 27, 2022

billie eilish finneas no time to die james bond oscars 2022 watch stream

2022 Oscars: Billie Eilish and FINNEAS Perform "No Time to Die"

March 27, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Bruno

2022 Oscars: Encanto Cast Perform "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" with Megan Thee Stallion

March 27, 2022

Oscars 2022 Winners

Oscars 2022 Winners List: Who Won Big at the Academy Awards This Year? [UPDATING LIVE]

March 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS Share Their Favorite Musical Film Moments in Surprise Oscars Appearance: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale