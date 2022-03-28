BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) made a surprise appearance at the Academy Awards on Sunday (March 27th), sharing their favorite musical moments in film.

The group spoke highly of Disney-Pixar classics, with Jimin and RM revering Coco as “a real masterpiece.”

“I watched it three times, and I cried a lot,” RM said. “Disney movies stimulate emotions well,” Jin added.

Advertisement

Related Video

As for J-Hope, the singer said he prefers Aladdin, prompting RM to shout out Will Smith for his portrayal of the Genie.

Of course, this was before Smith’s own 2022 Oscars moment, which was a little less family friendly. Perhaps after the cast performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, the K-pop group will add Best Animated Feature winner Encanto to their list of Disney favorites.

BTS will follow up their Oscars appearance with a performance at the Grammys on Sunday, April 3rd.

Watch BTS’s Oscars cameo below, and stay up to date on the 2022 Oscars by following along on our updated list of the evening’s winners.

Advertisement

BTS made a surprise appearance at the #Oscars and shared their favorite musical film moments. #BTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/3yM7mYmZ16 — Consequence (@consequence) March 28, 2022