Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Camp Cope Share New Album Running with the Hurricane: Stream

The Melbourne indie rock trio's third LP

camp cope running with the hurricane new album stream
Camp Cope, photo by Nick Mckk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 25, 2022 | 3:44pm ET

    Camp Cope return today with their first new album in four years. Running with the Hurricane, the Melbourne indie rock trio’s third LP, is out now via Run for Cover.

    Running with the Hurricane was recorded at Sing Sing Recording Studios with engineer Anna Laverty, who co-produced the album with frontperson Georgia Maq. Courtney Barnett contributed additional instrumentation to the songs “Caroline” and “Sing Your Heart Out,” while Cable Ties drummer Shauna Boyle played on “One Wink at a Time.” The album’s 10 songs also include the singles “Blue” and the title track.

    Of Running with the Hurricane, Maq explains in a statement: “The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side. And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    That sense of peace permeates the record, which consists of songs that reflect on lost loves, new beginnings, and the refreshing freedom of knowing exactly who you are as a person. Stream Running with the Hurricane on Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Running with the Hurricane is the follow-up to Camp Cope’s 2018 breakout How to Socialise & Make Friends. In 2019, Maq shared her solo debut Pleaser, and last year, she dropped one-off singles “Someone Stranger” and “Joe Rogan.”

    Running with the Hurricane Artwork:

    Camp Cope new album Running with the Hurricane artwork title track stream

    Running with the Hurricane Tracklist:
    01. Caroline
    02. Running with the Hurricane
    03. One Wink at a Time
    04. Blue
    05. The Screaming Planet
    06. Love Like You Do
    07. Jealous
    08. The Mountain
    09. Say the Line
    10. Sing Your Heart Out

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bon iver 10th anniversary reissue sophomore album phoebe bridgers essay stream

Phoebe Bridgers Pens Essay for Bon Iver's Self-Titled 10th Anniversary Reissue

March 25, 2022

ibaraki ronin gerard way

Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares New Ibaraki Song "Rōnin" Featuring My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way: Stream

March 25, 2022

bruce hornsby flicted new album sidelines ezra koenig blake mills song video

Bruce Hornsby Announces New Album, Shares "Sidelines" with Ezra Koenig and Blake Mills: Stream

March 25, 2022

latto lil wayne childish gambino sunshine new song 777 album stream

Latto Recruits Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino for "Sunshine": Stream

March 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Camp Cope Share New Album Running with the Hurricane: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale