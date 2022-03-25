Camp Cope Share New Album Running with the Hurricane: Stream

Camp Cope return today with their first new album in four years. Running with the Hurricane, the Melbourne indie rock trio’s third LP, is out now via Run for Cover.

Running with the Hurricane was recorded at Sing Sing Recording Studios with engineer Anna Laverty, who co-produced the album with frontperson Georgia Maq. Courtney Barnett contributed additional instrumentation to the songs “Caroline” and “Sing Your Heart Out,” while Cable Ties drummer Shauna Boyle played on “One Wink at a Time.” The album’s 10 songs also include the singles “Blue” and the title track.

Of Running with the Hurricane, Maq explains in a statement: “The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side. And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends.”

That sense of peace permeates the record, which consists of songs that reflect on lost loves, new beginnings, and the refreshing freedom of knowing exactly who you are as a person. Stream Running with the Hurricane on Apple Music or Spotify below.

Running with the Hurricane is the follow-up to Camp Cope’s 2018 breakout How to Socialise & Make Friends. In 2019, Maq shared her solo debut Pleaser, and last year, she dropped one-off singles “Someone Stranger” and “Joe Rogan.”

Running with the Hurricane Artwork:

Running with the Hurricane Tracklist:

01. Caroline

02. Running with the Hurricane

03. One Wink at a Time

04. Blue

05. The Screaming Planet

06. Love Like You Do

07. Jealous

08. The Mountain

09. Say the Line

10. Sing Your Heart Out

