Carcass Announce 2022 US Tour

Immolation and Creeping Death will support the May outing

Carcass (photo by Ester Segarra)
March 22, 2022 | 4:52pm ET

    Carcass will embark on a US tour this May, and the lineup is stacked. The British death metal pioneers are bringing along Immolation and Creeping Death as support.

    The outing kicks off with a headlining appearance by Carcass at the Oblivion Access festival in Austin, Texas, on May 12th. The band will then link up with Immolation and Creeping Death on May 14th in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The tour culminates with an appearance at Maryland Deathfest on May 27th.

    Tickets go on sale Friday (March 25th) at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can pick them up via Ticketmaster or bandsintown, depending on the city.

    Carcass are heading out in support of their most recent album, the masterful Torn Arteries. Heavy Consequence named the LP the No. 2 heavy album of 2021, so we’re particularly stoked to see the death metal vets back on the road.

    Meanwhile, Carcass’ Nuclear Blast labelmates Immolation — legends in their own right — are fresh off the February release of their 11th studio album, Acts of God. Like their past works, it has also garnered widespread praise from extreme-metal outlets.

    You can see the full list of Carcass’ 2022 US tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Carcass’ 2022 US Tour Dates with Immolation and Creeping Death:
    05/12 – Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access +
    05/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
    05/15 – Tucson, AZ @ 101 Toole
    05/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    05/17 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
    05/20 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
    05/21 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown *
    05/22 – Madison, WI @ The Majestic
    05/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue
    05/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^
    05/26 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs ^
    05/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest

    + = No Immolation or Creeping Death
    * = No Creeping Death
    ^ = No Immolation

