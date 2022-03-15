Cardi B Reveals She’s a My Chemical Romance Stan: “They Don’t Make Music Like This Anymore”

Don’t hold your breath, but Cardi B might be the next rapper to come out with a pop-punk album. As 2000s emo continues its unexpected second (third?) cultural zeitgeist moment, the Bronx artist has revealed a pressing fascination with… My Chemical Romance?

“They don’t make music like this anymore,” Cardi B tweeted Tuesday (March 15th), attaching a short clip of the MCR classic “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).” As of this writing, the tweet has already wracked up over 25,000 likes, a testament to the world’s excitement as the band’s long-awaited, oft-rescheduled reunion tour inches closer to becoming a reality.

Cardi B is hardly the first hip-hop artist to dabble in pop-punk. WILLOW and Machine Gun Kelly recently fell in love with an “emo girl,” and Kid Cudi and Lil Peep were rapping about their feelings long before Colson Baker’s career detour. Now all we need is a Cardi B/My Chemical Romance joint performance at the When We Were Young Festival.

My Chemical Romance will bring the Black Parade to 64 stages across the globe beginning in May. Tickets to the band’s reunion tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

As for Cardi B, the artist recently won a multi-million dollar defamation suit against YouTuber LaTasha Kebe, and pledged to finance the funerals of those who died in an apartment fire in her native Bronx. Listen to Cardi B and more of our favorite women artists in our International Women’s Day Playlist.

They don’t make music like this anymore pic.twitter.com/hi44q9cDCV — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 15, 2022