Caroline Polachek “Tore My Ankle,” Bowing Out of “Dream Tour” with Dua Lipa

Caroline Polachek suffered a nasty fall stepping off her tour bus and has been forced to cancel a headlining show in Tacoma, Washington, as well as her remaining dates opening for Dua Lipa on her “Future Nostalgia Tour.”

“Life comes at you fast,” Polachek commented on Instagram above a tearful photo that showed her huddled in bed with crutches and a stuffed animal. “I had a bad fall today down the stairs of our tour bus and tore my ankle, now back from the hospital but can’t walk on it for ten days. So heartbroken to now not be able to perform with @dualipa at the last couple shows of this absolute dream tour. Deepest apologies to you guys coming to my show in Tacoma on Wednesday, stand by for refund info. Much much love.”

Polachek will miss three concerts on the “Future Nostalgia Tour”: Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Advertisement

Related Video

Last month, Polachek unveiled her new song “Billions,” and in May she’ll appear on the compilation album PC Music Volume 3 and Flume’s comeback album Palaces.