Channing Tatum Teases Magic Mike 3 Plot: “It’s a Reverse-Role Pretty Woman”

Grab your stash of one-dollar bills, because Magic Mike 3 is officially underway: In a recent New York Times sitdown, Channing Tatum offered an update on the third film in the dramedy stripper series. Titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance, its plot takes inspiration from another famously salacious rom-com: Pretty Woman.

“I leave for London tomorrow, and it’s going to be pretty bonkers,” Tatum said. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one. We’re trying to do a fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role Pretty Woman story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”

In case you haven’t seen the 1990 rom-com classic, Pretty Woman follows a Hollywood prostitute (Julia Roberts) who is hired to be an escort by a wealthy businessman (Richard Gere) for a handful of events during a week. And, because it’s a rom-com classic, we probably don’t need to explain to you how it ends.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max with its release date yet to be announced. It’ll be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the first film in the series back in 2012. If you can’t wait until the new one, a reality series called Finding Magic Mike also premiered on HBO Max last December.

Elsewhere in the Times interview, Tatum — alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Sandra Bullock — discussed The Lost City, their forthcoming adventure flick in which Tatum plays a romance novelist’s cover model. That comes out on March 25th. Read it here.

Tatum most recently appeared in the road trip dramedy Dog. The film marked his directing debut.