Charli XCX Unveils “Baby,” the “Most Sexy Song I’ve Ever Made”: Stream

Charli XCX is turning up the heat with “Baby,” a new track that she said is “the most sexy song I’ve ever made.” It appears on her upcoming album CRASH, which drops March 18th via Asylum Records/Warner Records UK.

“So ‘Baby’ was actually one of the first songs that came together for this album,” she said in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “I was working on it with Justin Raisen, and we’d done a lot together for my first ever album, True Romance. So it kind of felt cyclical to go back and with him again on what is my final record in my deal with Atlantic.

“But obviously so much has changed,” she added, “and this song, it was kind of the foundation of the vibe of the album. It’s probably the most sexy song I’ve ever made. It’s about sex and sexuality and having good sex and just feeling yourself essentially. I know that that’s the tone. I knew that that was the tone I wanted to carry across for the entire record. This kind of hyper-sexualized, feminine power zone was where I was feeling myself going, and ‘Baby’ was the genesis of this.”

Advertisement

Related Video

As for the music video, Charli said, “I wanted to challenge myself on the choreo for this song, which was really, really tough and I have so much respect for dancers, professional dancers, anyone who communicates emotion through dance. It is so hard and challenging, but so rewarding.”

Check out “Baby” below. Previously, Charli XCX shared the CRASH singles “Good Ones,” “New Shapes” with Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, and “Beg for You” with Rina Sawayama. Last week, she tapped SEVENTEEN’s VERNON for a “Good for You” remix. Pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

This weekend, Charli will serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. She’ll then embark on a world tour; tickets are available here.

Advertisement