Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Charli XCX Drops CRASH (Deluxe Version): Stream

Featuring four new bonus tracks

charli xcx crash deluxe edition artwork album stream
Charli XCX, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 25, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Charli XCX has unveiled the deluxe edition of her latest album CRASH. Stream it below on Spotify and Apple Music.

    The pop star let the secret slip just hours before releasing the new version featuring an even bloodier Charli trading out her white black bikini for a white one as she leans over the windshield of yet another crashed vehicle in the new artwork.

    In the hours ahead of midnight, the singer also offered fans the challenge of unlocking snippets of the album’s four bonus tracks — “Selfish Girl,” “I Don’t Give a Fuck,” “Sorry If I Hurt You,” and “How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now” — but only if they could come up with the codes to open the “CRASH Vault” through Spotify. Now, everyone can hear CRASH (Deluxe) via their DSP of Choice.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Just last week, Charli released the standard version of her fifth studio effort, which Consequence called the star’s “most straightforward and nostalgic mix yet.” The album’s long and winding rollout that included four singles — “Good Ones,” “New Shapes” with Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, “Beg For You” featuring Rina Sawayama, and “Baby” — as well as a stint as musical appearance on Saturday Night Live, and an upcoming headlining tour of North America and Europe. Grab tickets to her tour dates here.

    CRASH (Deluxe) Artwork:

    charli xcx crash deluxe edition artwork album stream

    CRASH (Deluxe) Tracklist:
    01. Crash
    02. New Shapes (feat. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens)
    03. Good Ones
    04. Constant Repeat
    05. Beg For You (feat. Rina Sawayama)
    06. Move Me
    07. Baby
    08. Lightning
    09. Every Rule
    10. Yuck
    11. Used to Know Me
    12. Twice
    13. Selfish Girl
    14. How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now
    15. Sorry If I Hurt You
    16. What You Think About Me

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Destroyer LABYRINTHITIS New Album Stream

Destroyer Share New Album LABYRINTHITIS: Stream

March 25, 2022

denzel curry melt my eyez see your future stream new album listen

Denzel Curry Uncorks New Album Melt My Eyez See Your Future: Stream

March 25, 2022

foo fighters dream widow album

Dave Grohl Unleashes Heavy Metal Dream Widow EP: Stream

March 25, 2022

Nigo Unleashes New Album I Know NIGO Featuring Tyler, the Creator, Pusha T, and A$AP Rocky

March 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Charli XCX Drops CRASH (Deluxe Version): Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale