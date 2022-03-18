Charli XCX Unveils New Album CRASH: Stream

Charli XCX has released her new album CRASH through Atlantic Records/Warner UK. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The studio set is the avant-garde pop star’s fifth and final entry under her current recording contract, and contains hit singles “Good Ones,” the all-star “New Shapes” featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, and the Rina Sawayama-assisted “Beg For You.” Ahead of its release, Charli also rolled out a pair of additional tracks: the hyper-sexual dance pop of “Baby” and dreamy, synth-drenched ballad “Every Rule.”

In an interview with MTV News, the singer explained that the title and themes of the LP are intentional callbacks to some of the earlier musical output of her career. “The idea of the title CRASH felt really right to me,” she told the outlet. “not only because of all of the, kind of, link-backs to lyrics like, ‘I crashed my car into a bridge’ in ‘I Love It,’ and also ‘vroom vroom’ in ‘Vroom Vroom.’ There’s also this onomatopoeic thing that is kind of, like, related to sounds like ‘Boom Clap.'”

In support of the body of work, Charli will embark on a tour of North America, Europe, and the UK, starting March 26th. Buy tickets here.

To celebrate the album’s release, Consequence also ranked the ten best songs in Charli’s catalog of pop-driven hits, from “Superlove” and “1999” with Troye Sivan to “Unlock It” featuring Kim Petras and Jay Park, “Boys,” and more.

CRASH Artwork:

CRASH Tracklist:

01. Crash

02. New Shapes feat. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens

03. Good Ones

04. Constant Repeat

05. Beg For You feat. Rina Sawayama

06. Move Me

07. Baby

08. Lightning

09. Every Rule

10. Yuck

11. Used to Know Me

12. Twice

Charli XCX 2022 Tour Dates:

03/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

03/29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

04/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

04/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

04/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

04/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

04/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/25 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

04/26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/28 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/13 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

05/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

05/17 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

05/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

05/19 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

05/21 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

05/22 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

05/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

05/25 – Paris, FR @ Trianon

05/27 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

05/28 – Utrecht, NL @ Ronda Hall

05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

05/31 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

06/07 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound