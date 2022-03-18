Charli XCX Unveils New Album CRASH: Stream

Charli XCX has released her new album CRASH through Atlantic Records/Warner UK. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.
The studio set is the avant-garde pop star’s fifth and final entry under her current recording contract, and contains hit singles “Good Ones,” the all-star “New Shapes” featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, and the Rina Sawayama-assisted “Beg For You.” Ahead of its release, Charli also rolled out a pair of additional tracks: the hyper-sexual dance pop of “Baby” and dreamy, synth-drenched ballad “Every Rule.”
In an interview with MTV News, the singer explained that the title and themes of the LP are intentional callbacks to some of the earlier musical output of her career. “The idea of the title CRASH felt really right to me,” she told the outlet. “not only because of all of the, kind of, link-backs to lyrics like, ‘I crashed my car into a bridge’ in ‘I Love It,’ and also ‘vroom vroom’ in ‘Vroom Vroom.’ There’s also this onomatopoeic thing that is kind of, like, related to sounds like ‘Boom Clap.'”
In support of the body of work, Charli will embark on a tour of North America, Europe, and the UK, starting March 26th. Buy tickets here.
To celebrate the album’s release, Consequence also ranked the ten best songs in Charli’s catalog of pop-driven hits, from “Superlove” and “1999” with Troye Sivan to “Unlock It” featuring Kim Petras and Jay Park, “Boys,” and more.
CRASH Artwork:
CRASH Tracklist:
01. Crash
02. New Shapes feat. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens
03. Good Ones
04. Constant Repeat
05. Beg For You feat. Rina Sawayama
06. Move Me
07. Baby
08. Lightning
09. Every Rule
10. Yuck
11. Used to Know Me
12. Twice
Charli XCX 2022 Tour Dates:
03/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
03/29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
04/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
04/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
04/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
04/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
04/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/25 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
04/26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/28 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/29 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/13 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
05/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
05/17 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse
05/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
05/19 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
05/21 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
05/22 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
05/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
05/25 – Paris, FR @ Trianon
05/27 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
05/28 – Utrecht, NL @ Ronda Hall
05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
05/31 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
06/07 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound