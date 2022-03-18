Menu
Charli XCX Unveils New Album CRASH: Stream

The pop singer's fifth LP features Rina Sawayama, Christine and the Queens, and Caroline Polachek

Charli XCX, photo by Emily Lipson
March 18, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Charli XCX has released her new album CRASH through Atlantic Records/Warner UK. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    The studio set is the avant-garde pop star’s fifth and final entry under her current recording contract, and contains hit singles “Good Ones,” the all-star “New Shapes” featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, and the Rina Sawayama-assisted “Beg For You.” Ahead of its release, Charli also rolled out a pair of additional tracks: the hyper-sexual dance pop of “Baby” and dreamy, synth-drenched ballad “Every Rule.”

    In an interview with MTV News, the singer explained that the title and themes of the LP are intentional callbacks to some of the earlier musical output of her career. “The idea of the title CRASH felt really right to me,” she told the outlet. “not only because of all of the, kind of, link-backs to lyrics like, ‘I crashed my car into a bridge’ in ‘I Love It,’ and also ‘vroom vroom’ in ‘Vroom Vroom.’ There’s also this onomatopoeic thing that is kind of, like, related to sounds like ‘Boom Clap.'”

    In support of the body of work, Charli will embark on a tour of North America, Europe, and the UK, starting March 26th. Buy tickets here.

    To celebrate the album’s release, Consequence also ranked the ten best songs in Charli’s catalog of pop-driven hits, from “Superlove” and “1999” with Troye Sivan to “Unlock It” featuring Kim Petras and Jay Park, “Boys,” and more.

    CRASH Artwork:

    CRASH Tracklist:
    01. Crash
    02. New Shapes feat. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens
    03. Good Ones
    04. Constant Repeat
    05. Beg For You feat. Rina Sawayama
    06. Move Me
    07. Baby
    08. Lightning
    09. Every Rule
    10. Yuck
    11. Used to Know Me
    12. Twice

    Charli XCX 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
    03/29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    04/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
    04/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    04/08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
    04/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
    04/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
    04/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
    04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    04/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    04/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
    04/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
    04/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
    04/25 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
    04/26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    04/28 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    04/29 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    05/13 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    05/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
    05/17 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse
    05/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    05/19 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
    05/21 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
    05/22 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
    05/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    05/25 – Paris, FR @ Trianon
    05/27 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
    05/28 – Utrecht, NL @ Ronda Hall
    05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
    05/31 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
    06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/04 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    06/07 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
    06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

