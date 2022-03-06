Menu
Charli XCX Performs “Beg For You” and “Baby” on Saturday Night Live: Watch

In support of her new album CRASH, which arrives March 12th

charli xcx saturday night live beg for you baby performance watch
Charli XCX on Saturday Night Live (NBC)
March 6, 2022 | 2:16pm ET

    Charli XCX finally performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live during this weekend’s episode hosted by Oscar Isaac. Watch the musical numbers below.

    The pop star first ran through a solo version of her single “Beg For You.” Sans Rina Sawayama — or recent remix collaborator VERNON of SEVENTEEN — the singer hit the stage in an all-white ensemble and long, talon-like nails, flanked by two giant hanging plastic sheets rather than backup dancers.

    Later in the show, Charli XCX premiered her new song “Baby” live for the first time. Recreating the track’s high-energy music video, the singer swapped out the female doppelgängers of the visual for a pair of fierce male dancers who ran through the choreography with her. “Why you tryin’ to fight what’s right?/ You know I’m ’bout to change your life for good/ You can play pretend, that’s fine/ I know the truth, you really wish you would/ Baby” she sang before launching into the chorus.

    The show was the singer’s second chance to promote her upcoming album CRASH at Studio 8H after she was forced to pull out of the sketch show’s Christmas episode due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19 and the omicron variant. During that December show, she had originally planned to perform second single “New Shapes” with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek.

    Charli XCX’s new album CRASH is set to arrive March 12th via Atlantic Records/Warner UK. She’ll support the release by embarking on a world tour; tickets are available here.

    In other news, Charli XCX’s 2021 collaboration with A.G. Cook, “XCXoplex,” will also appear on the upcoming compilation album PC Music Volume 3 alongside tracks by Clairo, Polachek, and more.

