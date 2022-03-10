Menu
Charlie Hickey Announces Debut Album Nervous at Night, Shares Title Track: Stream

From Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records

charlie hickey announces debut album nervous at night stream title track
Charlie Hickey, photo by Frank Ockenfels
March 10, 2022 | 2:35pm ET

    Fast-rising indie pop star Charlie Hickey has announced his long-awaited debut album, Nervous at Night. The Pasadena-based musician will release the LP on May 20th via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, and as a preview, he’s shared the record’s dreamy title track today, along with an accompanying music video.

    At just 21, Hickey knows he doesn’t quite have everything in life figured out yet. On Nervous at Night, he details the limbo stage between blissful adolescence and the looming fears of full-blown adulthood. With Bridgers assisting on the record alongside fellow musicians Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, Christian Lee Hutson, and Mason Stoops, Nervous at Night is a documentation of personal growth that’s wise beyond Hickey’s years.

    In line with the album’s themes, the song “Nervous at Night” embodies that unshakeable unease that comes with fledgling romances, situationships, and unrequited crushes. The whimsical pop number sees Hickey flip typical love-song cliches on their head: “I don’t drive, I don’t have a car/ I’ll still meet you wherever you are,” he sings.

    Related Video

    “[‘Nervous at Night’] captures a lot of the anxiety and beauty that comes with growing up and having new feelings,” Hickey explains in a statement. “It’s a song about being nervous for no particular reason, which is a running theme on this album, and also one that I think a lot of people, particularly of my generation, can relate to.” Listen to the track below.

    Hickey shared his debut EP Count the Stairsback in January 2021. It included the great single “Ten Feet Tall,” which featured Bridgers on backing vocals.

    In support of the album, Hickey will play a handful of May tour dates; check out the full itinerary below. Tickets to his May 17th show at New York City’s Mercury Lounge go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time here.

    Nervous at Night Artwork:

    charlie hickey announces debut album nervous at night stream title track

    Nervous at Night Tracklist:
    01. Dandelions
    02. Gold Line
    03. Mid Air
    04. Thirteen
    05. Missing Years
    06. Every Time I Think
    07. Nervous at Night
    08. Springbreaker
    09. Choir Song (I Feel Dumb)
    10. Month of September
    11. Planet with Water

    Charlie Hickey 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/10 — London, UK @ The Garage *
    05/11 — London, UK @ Sebright Arms
    05/11-14  — Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival
    05/17 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ^
    05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour #

    * = w/ MUNA
    ^ = w/  Gabe Goodman
    # = w/ Ryann

     

norah alanis mcr tenacious d

Tours On Sale This Week: Alanis Morissette, Tenacious D, MCR, Norah Jones & More

March 10, 2022

ME REX Plesiosaur EP Jupiter Pluvius single stream

ME REX Announce Plesiosaur EP, Share "Jupiter Pluvius": Stream

March 9, 2022

Girl Talk Wiz Khalifa Big KRIT Smoke DZA new album Full Court Press Put You On new song stream

Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA Announce Collaborative Album, Share "Put You On": Stream

March 9, 2022

horsegirl anti-glory visions of modern performance new song album music video tour dates tickets listen stream

Horsegirl Announce Debut Album Versions of Modern Performance, Share "Anti-glory": Stream

March 9, 2022

Charlie Hickey Announces Debut Album Nervous at Night, Shares Title Track: Stream

