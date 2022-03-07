Menu
Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Team Up for Co-Headlining Tour Dates

A special five-night run taking place this July

Chris Rock Kevin Hart tour
Chris Rock and Kevin Hart’s “Only Headliners Allowed”
March 7, 2022 | 11:02am ET

    Chris Rock and Kevin Hart are teaming up for a brief run of co-headlining dates this July.

    The “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” tour consists of five shows taking place in New York and New Jersey, including a July 23rd date at Madison Square Garden and a July 25th date at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Both Rock and Hart are each heading out on their own extensive standup tours this summer. As Hart explained in a statement announcing their joint run, “When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special. We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage together – until now!!! I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books.”

    Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour,” his first extensive outing in five years, runs from March through November. You can purchase tickets here.

    Hart’s “Reality Check Tour” spans over 30 dates taking place between July and October 2022. You can purchase tickets here.

    Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Tour Dates:
    07/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    07/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

    Chris Rock 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/30 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    03/31 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    04/01 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    04/02 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
    04/08 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
    04/09 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
    04/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
    04/05 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
    04/16 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
    04/20 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
    04/21 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
    04/22 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
    05/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    05/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    06/03 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
    06/07 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
    06/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
    06/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    06/4 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
    06/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
    06/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    06/21 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    06/23 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
    06/24 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
    06/25 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
    07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    07/07 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
    07/27 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
    07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
    08/27 — Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
    08/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    09/16 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
    09/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
    10/06 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
    10/27 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
    11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

    Kevin Hart 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    07/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    07/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    07/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    08/06 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
    08/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    08/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    08/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    08/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena
    08/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
    08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    08/27 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
    08/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    09/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    09/17 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    09/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
    10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

