Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Team Up for Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart are teaming up for a brief run of co-headlining dates this July.
The “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” tour consists of five shows taking place in New York and New Jersey, including a July 23rd date at Madison Square Garden and a July 25th date at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.
Both Rock and Hart are each heading out on their own extensive standup tours this summer. As Hart explained in a statement announcing their joint run, “When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special. We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage together – until now!!! I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books.”
Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour,” his first extensive outing in five years, runs from March through November. You can purchase tickets here.
Hart’s “Reality Check Tour” spans over 30 dates taking place between July and October 2022. You can purchase tickets here.
Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Tour Dates:
07/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Chris Rock 2022 Tour Dates:
03/30 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
03/31 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
04/01 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
04/02 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
04/08 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
04/09 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
04/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
04/05 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
04/16 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
04/20 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
04/21 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
04/22 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
05/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
05/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
06/03 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
06/07 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
06/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
06/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
06/4 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
06/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
06/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/21 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
06/23 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
06/24 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
06/25 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
07/07 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
07/27 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
08/27 — Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
08/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/16 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
09/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
10/06 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/27 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
Kevin Hart 2022 Tour Dates:
07/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
07/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
07/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/06 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
08/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
08/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena
08/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/27 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
08/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
09/17 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center