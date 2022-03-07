Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Team Up for Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart are teaming up for a brief run of co-headlining dates this July.

The “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” tour consists of five shows taking place in New York and New Jersey, including a July 23rd date at Madison Square Garden and a July 25th date at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

Both Rock and Hart are each heading out on their own extensive standup tours this summer. As Hart explained in a statement announcing their joint run, “When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special. We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage together – until now!!! I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books.”

Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour,” his first extensive outing in five years, runs from March through November. You can purchase tickets here.

Hart’s “Reality Check Tour” spans over 30 dates taking place between July and October 2022. You can purchase tickets here.

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Tour Dates:

07/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Chris Rock 2022 Tour Dates:

03/30 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

03/31 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

04/01 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

04/02 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

04/08 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino

04/09 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

04/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

04/05 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

04/16 — Durham, NC @ DPAC

04/20 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

04/21 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

04/22 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

05/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/03 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

06/07 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre

06/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

06/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

06/4 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

06/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

06/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/21 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

06/23 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

06/24 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

06/25 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/07 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland

07/27 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

08/27 — Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino

08/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/16 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

09/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

10/06 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/27 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

Kevin Hart 2022 Tour Dates:

07/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

07/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/06 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

08/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

08/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena

08/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/27 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

08/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/17 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center