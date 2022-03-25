Christina Perri on New Single “Evergone” and the Influence of Taylor Swift’s folklore and evermore

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Christina Perri sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest single, “Evergone,” and the heartbreaking journey to writing after the process of grief and healing after her daughter was stillborn.

The “Jar of Hearts” singer-songwriter discusses the importance of talking about her experience, normalizing mental health discussions, and how she found her path back to making music. Perri also tells us about the importance Taylor Swift’s folklore and evermore had on her during this time, covering The Little Mermaid’s “Kiss the Girl,” and her absolute love of the Twilight series, for which she famously penned her billion-streaming “A Thousand Years.”

Listen to Christina Perri discuss “Evergone,” her appreciation of Taylor Swift, and more using the player above. You can also watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Also, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.