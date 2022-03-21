Menu
Christina Ricci Joins Netflix’s Wednesday Series in Return to Addams Family

Playing an entirely new character

Wednesday Christina Ricci Netflix Addams Family series
Christina Ricci in 2020 (photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) and as Wednesday Addams (Paramount)
March 21, 2022 | 5:19pm ET

    Addams Family fans can rest easy knowing Christina Ricci has rejoined the franchise as a series regular in Wednesday, Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix live-action show. The streaming giant made the announcement on Monday, revealing that Ricci will portray “an exciting new character.”

    Ricci is the actress most closely associated with playing Wednesday, the only daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams. In the early 1990s, she portrayed the character in a pair of movies directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. When the Netflix series was announced, some fans even launched a petition for Ricci to be cast as an older version of Wednesday.

    However, Deadline has confirmed Ricci will be playing an entirely new character rather revisiting her previous role. Apparently, she has been quietly working on the series for weeks. Filming is slated to wrap in Romania at the end of this month.

    Jenna Ortega, best known for playing Young Jane in The CW rom-com, Jane the Virgin, will star as the titular character alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez. Directed by Burton, Wednesday was written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar.

    The eight-episode series is described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy.” Netflix has yet to reveal a release date.

    Ricci most recently starred as the scene-stealing Misty in Showtime’s Yellowjackets, which has been picked up for a second season, and Gwyn de Vere in The Matrix Resurrections.

