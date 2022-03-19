Menu
Christopher Lloyd Joins Mandalorian Season 3 Cast

The Back to the Future star boards another sci-fi franchise

christopher lloyd joins the mandalorian season 3 cast disney plus star wars
Christopher Lloyd, photo by Gage Skidmore
March 19, 2022 | 12:56pm ET

    Doc Brown really doesn’t need roads for where he’s going next: Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd has been tapped for the upcoming third season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

    Per The Hollywood Reporter, the details of Lloyd’s role in the hit Star Wars series are being kept under wraps for now, but it’s been described as “guest-starring in nature.” Disney has yet to reveal the release date for The Mandalorian Season 3, but it’s been rumored that we’ll see Lloyd trade in his DeLorean for a galactic battleship sometime this December. Filming is under way now, so stay tuned here for more info as it comes.

    If you need more Star Wars-themed entertainment in the meantime, Disney+ also recently unveiled The Book of Boba FettMandalorian spinoff series. The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian premiered back in December 2020.

    This new season will mark the show’s first without series regular Gina Carano, who was fired from the show last year over her “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media posts, which included — among other nonsense — comparing being Republican today to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

    Lloyd also made a perfect live-action version of Rick during a recent Adult Swim promo for Rick and Morty.

