CHVRCHES Announce 2022 North American Tour

CHVRCHES are returning to North America for a string of 2022 tour dates in further support of last year’s Screen Violence.

The latest leg of their ongoing trek kicks off in Mexico City on May 13th following a festival appearance at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees. The Glasgow trio will go on to make stops in cities like Orlando; Washington, DC; and Kansas City before wrapping up at Bonnaroo on June 18th. Along the way, they will also make festival appearances at BottleRock and WonderRoad Music Festival in Indianapolis.

A ticket pre-sale (code: VIOLENTDELIGHTS) begins on Wednesday, March 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time here, with tickets available to the general public on Ticketmaster on Friday, March 4th.

Check out CHVRCHES’s ful tour itinerary below. In addition to shows in the UK and Mexico, they’re also slated to appear alongside Grace Jones for a one-off gig at the Hollywood Bowl on September 25th.

Revisit our 2021 Band of the Year interview with CHVRCHES, check out frontwoman Lauren Mayberry’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…

CHVRCHES 2022 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Dundee, UK @ Fat Sames

03/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Poetry Club

03/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy

03/15 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle City Hall

03/16 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

03/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

03/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Academy

04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Tecate Emblema

05/18 — Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter

05/21 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

05/27 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival

05/30 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus

05/31 — Miami, FL @ Revolution Live

06/01 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

06/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/09 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark

06/10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

06/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Music Festival

06/13 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

06/15 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

06/16 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

06/18 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

^ = w/ Grace Jones