CHVRCHES Announce 2022 North American Tour

In continued support of last year's Screen Violence

chvrches 2022 north american tour dates
CHVRCHES, photo by Sebastian Mlynarski and Kevin J Thomson
March 1, 2022 | 1:12pm ET

    CHVRCHES are returning to North America for a string of 2022 tour dates in further support of last year’s Screen Violence.

    The latest leg of their ongoing trek kicks off in Mexico City on May 13th following a festival appearance at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees. The Glasgow trio will go on to make stops in cities like Orlando; Washington, DC; and Kansas City before wrapping up at Bonnaroo on June 18th. Along the way, they will also make festival appearances at BottleRock and WonderRoad Music Festival in Indianapolis.

    A ticket pre-sale (code: VIOLENTDELIGHTS) begins on Wednesday, March 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time here, with tickets available to the general public on Ticketmaster on Friday, March 4th.

    Related Video

    Check out CHVRCHES’s ful tour itinerary below. In addition to shows in the UK and Mexico, they’re also slated to appear alongside Grace Jones for a one-off gig at the Hollywood Bowl on September 25th.

    Revisit our 2021 Band of the Year interview with CHVRCHES, check out frontwoman Lauren Mayberry’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…

    CHVRCHES 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/10 – Dundee, UK @ Fat Sames
    03/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Poetry Club
    03/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy
    03/15 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle City Hall
    03/16 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    03/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    03/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Academy
    04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Tecate Emblema
    05/18 — Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter
    05/21 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital
    05/27 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
    05/30 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus
    05/31 — Miami, FL @ Revolution Live
    06/01 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    06/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    06/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    06/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    06/09 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
    06/10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
    06/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Music Festival
    06/13 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    06/15 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    06/16 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    06/18 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
    07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

    ^ = w/ Grace Jones

