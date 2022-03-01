CHVRCHES Announce 2022 North American Tour

CHVRCHES are returning to North America for a string of 2022 tour dates in further support of last year’s Screen Violence.
The latest leg of their ongoing trek kicks off in Mexico City on May 13th following a festival appearance at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees. The Glasgow trio will go on to make stops in cities like Orlando; Washington, DC; and Kansas City before wrapping up at Bonnaroo on June 18th. Along the way, they will also make festival appearances at BottleRock and WonderRoad Music Festival in Indianapolis.
A ticket pre-sale (code: VIOLENTDELIGHTS) begins on Wednesday, March 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time here, with tickets available to the general public on Ticketmaster on Friday, March 4th.
Check out CHVRCHES’s ful tour itinerary below. In addition to shows in the UK and Mexico, they’re also slated to appear alongside Grace Jones for a one-off gig at the Hollywood Bowl on September 25th.
Revisit our 2021 Band of the Year interview with CHVRCHES, check out frontwoman Lauren Mayberry’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…
CHVRCHES 2022 Tour Dates:
03/10 – Dundee, UK @ Fat Sames
03/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Poetry Club
03/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy
03/15 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle City Hall
03/16 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
03/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Academy
04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Tecate Emblema
05/18 — Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter
05/21 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital
05/27 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
05/30 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus
05/31 — Miami, FL @ Revolution Live
06/01 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
06/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
06/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/09 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
06/10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
06/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Music Festival
06/13 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
06/15 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
06/16 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
06/18 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
^ = w/ Grace Jones