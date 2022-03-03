CHVRCHES and Robert Smith won an NME Award for their song “How Not to Drown” on Wednesday, and promptly hit the stage to perform live together for the first time. The synthpop band and The Cure frontman teamed up at the UK awards show to play “How Not to Drown” and fellow Screen Violence cut “Asking For A Friend,” as well as The Cure classic “Just Like Heaven.” Watch video of the on-stage super collaboration below.

CHVRCHES and Smith made “How Not to Drown” via email correspondence, CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry revealed in an interview before the award show, so the band didn’t actually meet Smith until they began rehearsing for the show. “Shit myself, to be honest,” she said of her first interaction with Smith.

After performing the single, which took home the Best Song By A UK Artist prize, the artists laid down a faithful rendition of The Cure’s 1987 love song, which saw Mayberry and Smith trade vocals. Smith also lended a hand on rhythm guitar, which sported a Ukrainian flag sticker as a show of solidarity to the country, as Stereogum points out.

Advertisement

Related Video

Consequence caught up with CHVRCHES to learn more about working with Smith on “How Not to Drown,” which we named Song of the Week back in June. Later this month, the band will head out on a world tour. Tickets go on sale March 4th via Ticketmaster.

chvrches and robert smith playing just like heaven at the NME awards, my beloved pic.twitter.com/zSjSWuVYgN — ? noe ? (@pornogrsphy) March 2, 2022