Robert Smith Joins CHVRCHES for Surprise Encore During London Concert: Watch

CHVRCHES fans were in for a major surprise at their recent concert in London: An appearance by Robert Smith himself.

The Cure frontman joined Consequence’s 2021 Band of the Year during their encore at O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday to perform their hit collab “How Not to Drown” and a cover of The Cure’s own “Just Like Heaven.” He also stuck around to play guitar on two more CHVRCHES songs: 2012’s “The Mother We Share” and 2015’s “Clearest Blue.”

“Sir @RobertSmith is here again !!!! Just like heaven again !!! thank you @CHVRCHES again !!!” one fan posted to social media alongside footage of the moment, adding in a follow-up tweet, “he stayed the whole encore session this is kind of surreal the new CHVRCHES guitarist.”

The stop on CHVRCHES’ ongoing UK and North American tour wasn’t the first time the collaborators have performed together. Earlier this month, they hit the stage at the 2022 NME Awards — which happened to take place at the very same venue — where they also took home the trophy for Best Song by a UK Artist for “How Not to Drown.”

Smith first teamed up with the trio on the second single from their latest album Screen Violence back in June 2021, and later added his own touch to the duet for its official remix. While speaking to NME ahead of the aforementioned awards show, Smith revealed that his upcoming album, titled Songs of a Lost World, is nearly finished. He described it as “relentlessly doom and gloom.”

Watch fan-captured footage of CHVRCHES and Smith below, followed by the setlist.

Next, CHVRCHES will take their tour stateside for its North American leg, which kicks off in Mexico City on May 13th following a previously-announced set during Shaky Knees in Atlanta. Buy tickets here.

This is incredible. They've played How Not To Drown, Just Like Heaven, The Mother We Shared and Clearest Blue together. I'm welling up! Thank you @RobertSmith and @CHVRCHES

Sir @RobertSmith is here again !!!! Just like heaven again !!! thank you @CHVRCHES again !!! pic.twitter.com/4lhrJGzSlY — ㅅㅂㄹ (@retnolaras) March 16, 2022

he stayed the whole encore session this is kind of surreal the new CHVRCHES guitarist pic.twitter.com/AiNusoQVcW — ㅅㅂㄹ (@retnolaras) March 16, 2022

Setlist:

He Said She Said

Forever

Leave a Trace

California

Violent Delights

Science/Visions

Good Girls

Bury It

Miracle

Night Sky

Final Girl

Recover

Never Say die

Encore:

Asking for a Friend

How Not to Drown (w/ Robert Smith)

Just Like Heaven (w/ Robert Smith)

Mother We Share (w/ Robert Smith)

Clearest Blue (w/ Robert Smith)