Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Robert Smith Joins CHVRCHES for Surprise Encore During London Concert: Watch

The rock legend performed four songs with the Glasgow trio

chvrches robert smith the cure london o2 brixton academy concert surprise encore how not to drown just like heaven watch
CHVRCHES and Robert Smith, photo via Twitter/@BMWavesBlog
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 17, 2022 | 12:17pm ET

    CHVRCHES fans were in for a major surprise at their recent concert in London: An appearance by Robert Smith himself.

    The Cure frontman joined Consequence’s 2021 Band of the Year during their encore at O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday to perform their hit collab “How Not to Drown” and a cover of The Cure’s own “Just Like Heaven.” He also stuck around to play guitar on two more CHVRCHES songs: 2012’s “The Mother We Share” and 2015’s “Clearest Blue.”

    “Sir @RobertSmith is here again !!!! Just like heaven again !!! thank you @CHVRCHES again !!!” one fan posted to social media alongside footage of the moment, adding in a follow-up tweet, “he stayed the whole encore session this is kind of surreal the new CHVRCHES guitarist.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The stop on CHVRCHES’ ongoing UK and North American tour wasn’t the first time the collaborators have performed together. Earlier this month, they hit the stage at the 2022 NME Awards — which happened to take place at the very same venue — where they also took home the trophy for Best Song by a UK Artist for “How Not to Drown.”

    Smith first teamed up with the trio on the second single from their latest album Screen Violence back in June 2021, and later added his own touch to the duet for its official remix. While speaking to NME ahead of the aforementioned awards show, Smith revealed that his upcoming album, titled Songs of a Lost World, is nearly finished. He described it as “relentlessly doom and gloom.”

    Watch fan-captured footage of CHVRCHES and Smith below, followed by the setlist.

    Next, CHVRCHES will take their tour stateside for its North American leg, which kicks off in Mexico City on May 13th following a previously-announced set during Shaky Knees in Atlanta. Buy tickets here.

    Setlist:
    He Said She Said
    Forever
    Leave a Trace
    California
    Violent Delights
    Science/Visions
    Good Girls
    Bury It
    Miracle
    Night Sky
    Final Girl
    Recover
    Never Say die

    Advertisement

    Encore:
    Asking for a Friend
    How Not to Drown (w/ Robert Smith)
    Just Like Heaven (w/ Robert Smith)
    Mother We Share (w/ Robert Smith)
    Clearest Blue (w/ Robert Smith)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

aaliyah gets first vinyl pressing

Aaliyah's 2001 Self-Titled Album Gets First Vinyl Pressing

March 17, 2022

sick of it all agnostic front 2022 tour

Sick of It All and Agnostic Front Announce Co-Headlining 2022 US Tour

March 17, 2022

Cypress Hill Back in Black Album

Cypress Hill on Back in Black Album, Insane in the Brain Doc, and Joining the Knotfest Roadshow: "We've Been Pedal to the Metal"

March 17, 2022

The Smile Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood Skrting on the Surface New Song Video Stream

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's The Smile Unveil New Single "Skrting on the Surface": Stream

March 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Smith Joins CHVRCHES for Surprise Encore During London Concert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale