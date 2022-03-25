Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

COIN Break Down New Album Uncanny Valley Track By Track: Exclusive

The latest from the Nashville trio explores the troubles and joys of modern technology

coin uncanny valley
COIN, photo courtesy of the band
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Siroky
Follow
March 25, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    For our Track by Track feature, artists open up about the stories behind each song on their latest album. Today, COIN takes us through their futuristic new album, Uncanny Valley.

    If the members of COIN want listeners to take anything away from the album, it’s this: “We’re all just learning and loving.”

    It’s a tender and very human response to an album inspired by and heavily incorporating artificial intelligence, technology, futurism, and their collective effect on interpersonal relationships. Uncanny Valley, available today (March 25th), is the latest from the Nashville-based trio. It’s an immersive and imaginative album that uses this fascination with the positives and negatives of technology (both sides of the coin, if you will) as a lens for exploring human life.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    COIN member Chase Lawrence has broken down the album in our latest Track By Track interview. “I am so excited for this album to just exist,” he shares. “I can’t describe how these songs have been there for me over the past two years, and I am so excited to see if they do the same for anyone else.”

    Stream Uncanny Valley and read the commentary in full below; you can also catch the band on tour.

    “Learning”:

    “Learning” was actually the first song we wrote for the album. I had no idea what we were making at the time, but I knew it was the start of something. We had watched a documentary called AlphaGo the night before. It’s about an AI who plays an acutely human board game called Go. The engineers created an “algorithm for intuition,” and that idea sent my head spinning for months.

    “Chapstick”:

    “Chapstick” was the second song we wrote for the album. You know when you feed computers hundreds of hours of Law & Order scripts and then task them with making a new script? Our philosophy was similar. We fed our brains the parameters of Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up” and Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” and basically said — compute. Classic rock instrumentation vs. high fidelity vs. out of tune vs. empty my head lyrics. We came out with something so strange and beautiful.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

yumi zouma present tense

Yumi Zouma Break Down New Album Present Tense Track By Track: Exclusive

March 18, 2022

Midlake For the Sake of Bethel Woods Track by Track

Midlake Break Down New Album For the Sake of Bethel Woods Track by Track: Exclusive

March 18, 2022

kihyun voyager

Kihyun Breaks Down His First Solo Album Voyager Track By Track: Exclusive

March 15, 2022

Bob Moses The Silence in Between

Bob Moses Break Down New Album The Silence in Between Track by Track: Exclusive

March 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

COIN Break Down New Album Uncanny Valley Track By Track: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale