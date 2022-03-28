Menu
Collective Soul and Switchfoot Announce Co-Headlining Summer 2022 US Tour

The alt-rock double bill will head across the US starting in July

collective soul switchfoot 2022 tour
Collective Soul (courtesy of ABC Public Relations) and Switchfoot (photo by Erick Frost)
March 28, 2022 | 1:55pm ET

    Collective Soul and Switchfoot are embarking on an extensive co-headlining US tour this summer.

    The double bill kicks off on July 15th in Gary, Indiana, and runs through September 24th in San Antonio, Texas, hitting most US markets along the way.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1st at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will occur one day prior on Thursday, March 31st (use pre-sale code SHOWTIME).

    “It’s always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot!” remarked Collective Soul frontman Ed Roland via a press release. “Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!”

    Added Switchfoot singer-guitarist Jon Foreman: “Been fans of Collective Soul and their songs from day one. Can’t believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it’s finally happening!”

    Collective Soul are coming off their most recent album, 2019’s Blood. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the band, known for such chart-topping hits as “Shine,” “The World I Know,” and “Heavy.”

    Switchfoot have been around for a quarter century themselves, releasing such alt-rock hits as “Meant to Live,” “Dare You to Move,” and “Dark Horses.” They’ll be out in support of their 2021 effort, Interrobang.

    Below you can see the full list of Collective Soul and Switchfoot’s tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Collective Soul and Switchfoot’s 2022 US Tour Dates:
    07/15 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino
    07/16 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove
    07/17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
    07/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
    07/20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! – Indoor Music Hall
    07/23 – Fond du Lac, WI @ Fond du Lac Fair
    07/24 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
    07/26 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
    07/27 – Midlothian, VA @ AfterHours Southside
    07/30 – Grantville, PA @ Penn National Racecourse – Hollywood Casino
    07/31 – Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
    08/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    08/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    08/04 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
    08/06 – Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch
    08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    08/08 – Jackson, MI @ Jackson County Fairgrounds
    08/13 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena
    08/14 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    08/15 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
    08/17 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion
    08/20 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    08/21 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
    08/23 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
    08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    08/26 – Henderson, NV @ Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater
    08/27 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater
    09/05 – New Haven, KY @ The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing
    09/07 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
    09/09 – Charleston, SC @ The Riviera Theater – Sottile Ballroom
    09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    09/11 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
    09/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
    09/14 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    09/17 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
    09/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
    09/21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
    09/23 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live
    09/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

    Collective Soul Switchfoot poster

