Collective Soul and Switchfoot are embarking on an extensive co-headlining US tour this summer.
The double bill kicks off on July 15th in Gary, Indiana, and runs through September 24th in San Antonio, Texas, hitting most US markets along the way.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1st at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will occur one day prior on Thursday, March 31st (use pre-sale code SHOWTIME).
“It’s always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot!” remarked Collective Soul frontman Ed Roland via a press release. “Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!”
Added Switchfoot singer-guitarist Jon Foreman: “Been fans of Collective Soul and their songs from day one. Can’t believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it’s finally happening!”
Collective Soul are coming off their most recent album, 2019’s Blood. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the band, known for such chart-topping hits as “Shine,” “The World I Know,” and “Heavy.”
Switchfoot have been around for a quarter century themselves, releasing such alt-rock hits as “Meant to Live,” “Dare You to Move,” and “Dark Horses.” They’ll be out in support of their 2021 effort, Interrobang.
Below you can see the full list of Collective Soul and Switchfoot’s tour dates. Get tickets here.
Collective Soul and Switchfoot’s 2022 US Tour Dates:
07/15 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino
07/16 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove
07/17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
07/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
07/20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! – Indoor Music Hall
07/23 – Fond du Lac, WI @ Fond du Lac Fair
07/24 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
07/26 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
07/27 – Midlothian, VA @ AfterHours Southside
07/30 – Grantville, PA @ Penn National Racecourse – Hollywood Casino
07/31 – Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
08/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
08/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
08/04 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
08/06 – Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch
08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
08/08 – Jackson, MI @ Jackson County Fairgrounds
08/13 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena
08/14 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
08/15 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
08/17 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion
08/20 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/21 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
08/23 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
08/26 – Henderson, NV @ Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater
08/27 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater
09/05 – New Haven, KY @ The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing
09/07 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
09/09 – Charleston, SC @ The Riviera Theater – Sottile Ballroom
09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
09/11 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
09/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
09/14 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/17 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
09/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
09/21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
09/23 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live
09/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre