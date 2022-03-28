Collective Soul and Switchfoot are embarking on an extensive co-headlining US tour this summer.

The double bill kicks off on July 15th in Gary, Indiana, and runs through September 24th in San Antonio, Texas, hitting most US markets along the way.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1st at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will occur one day prior on Thursday, March 31st (use pre-sale code SHOWTIME).

“It’s always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot!” remarked Collective Soul frontman Ed Roland via a press release. “Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!”

Added Switchfoot singer-guitarist Jon Foreman: “Been fans of Collective Soul and their songs from day one. Can’t believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it’s finally happening!”

Collective Soul are coming off their most recent album, 2019’s Blood. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the band, known for such chart-topping hits as “Shine,” “The World I Know,” and “Heavy.”

Switchfoot have been around for a quarter century themselves, releasing such alt-rock hits as “Meant to Live,” “Dare You to Move,” and “Dark Horses.” They’ll be out in support of their 2021 effort, Interrobang.

Below you can see the full list of Collective Soul and Switchfoot’s tour dates. Get tickets here.

Collective Soul and Switchfoot’s 2022 US Tour Dates:

07/15 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino

07/16 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove

07/17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

07/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

07/20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! – Indoor Music Hall

07/23 – Fond du Lac, WI @ Fond du Lac Fair

07/24 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

07/26 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

07/27 – Midlothian, VA @ AfterHours Southside

07/30 – Grantville, PA @ Penn National Racecourse – Hollywood Casino

07/31 – Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

08/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

08/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

08/04 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

08/06 – Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch

08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/08 – Jackson, MI @ Jackson County Fairgrounds

08/13 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

08/14 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

08/15 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

08/17 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

08/20 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/21 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

08/23 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08/26 – Henderson, NV @ Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater

08/27 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater

09/05 – New Haven, KY @ The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing

09/07 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

09/09 – Charleston, SC @ The Riviera Theater – Sottile Ballroom

09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

09/11 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

09/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

09/14 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/17 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

09/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater

09/21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

09/23 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live

09/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre