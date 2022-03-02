<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Conor Maynard sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new reimagining of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” along with his other recent releases.

The English singer-songwriter tells us about lyrically drawing from a recent breakup and learning the life of an independent artist, as well as how taking a few years off of his music career to star in Kinky Boots on Broadway has influenced his vocal techniques. Maynard also takes us into his world of collaborations, how he approaches them, and his early work with Pharrell and Frank Ocean.

Listen to Conor Maynard discuss his Whitney Houston cover, his time on Broadway, and more above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.