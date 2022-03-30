Contestant on The Voice France Performs Obnoxious Rendition of Nirvana’s “Come As You Are”: Watch

A contestant on a recent episode of France’s edition of The Voice performed an obnoxious rendition of the Nirvana classic “Come As You Are” for his blind audition, but somehow got two of the judges to turn their chairs around.

First off, unless there’s something lost in translation, we’re pretty sure that Stephen Di Tordo starts the performance by saying “Let’s f**k” into the microphone — leaving a confused look on the judges’ faces.

From there, the opening verse sounds a little rough as Di Tordo delivers Kurt Cobain’s lyrics in a low tone. However, when he kicks into his upper register around 45 seconds into the performance, it impresses two of the judges, who promptly hit their buttons to turn their chairs around.

Then it gets really awkward, as Di Tordo gyrates and struts around the stage, and yells out a few “Oh babys” before trying to hit a ridiculous high note on “I don’t have a gun …”

After some more prancing and wailing, Di Tordo ends the performance with … you guessed it … an actual mic drop! Even the judges who approved of his performance couldn’t help but giggle throughout.

And just to think, this guy made it to the next round, so we have at least one more performance from him not to look forward to in the coming days.

Watch Stephen Di Tordo’s highly questionable rendition of “Come As You Are” below.