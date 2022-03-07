Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor blasted Kanye West for releasing his new album Donda 2 on his own $200 streaming device.

West recently dropped the album’s 16 tracks exclusively on the peripheral, puck-like Stem Player, which allows fans to remix the songs themselves.

In a new interview with Metro UK, Taylor criticized both the concept of the device-exclusive album and the inflated price tag. He also said the convoluted nature of the release strategy was proof that Kanye is out of touch with the average music fan.

Advertisement

“It’s like releasing all the parts for a car and sending them to people’s houses and going there, you got a free car, now you’ve got to figure out how to build the goddamn thing,” Taylor said. “You’re assuming that the audience has the access and same technology that you have but you’re a f**king moron for doing that. Are you serious? It doesn’t work that way. The thinking that that’s a smart thing to do just shows you how convoluted and off the f**king property Kanye West really is.”

Taylor continued: “When you’ve got that much money and that much people around you telling you exactly what you want to hear, your concept of reality just goes right out the f**king window. … People can’t afford their f**king apartments for f**k’s sake. It’s not right. It’s just so pompous and ridiculous.”

Taylor went on to contend that Slipknot would be “demonized” if they tried to do something similar, citing “f**king batshit” inflation worldwide. In a recent example, Tool faced backlash when they charged over $800 for a signed vinyl box set at their shows.

Advertisement

That said, West’s Stem Player concept has also received praise in the tech industry for its claims of bringing profits directly to artists, foregoing streaming giants like Spotify. Taylor isn’t buying it.

“I guarantee people are looking at [Kanye] like he’s a genius, and it’s, like, for f**k’s sake, pull your head out of your ass, put it on CDs and just f**king give it to people,” Taylor concluded. “If you want to do that, put it together in a way that people can actually listen to it.”

Taylor is clearly not a big Kanye fan. Back in 2015, the singer slammed West for calling himself the “greatest living rock star on the planet.” In a video for Music Choice, Taylor declared, “Kanye, you are not — not — the greatest living rock star of all time. The fact that you had to tell people that kind of says it all.”

Advertisement

When he’s not blasting Kanye, Taylor is touring with Slipknot, who embark on the their “Knotfest Roadshow” 2022 US tour on March 16th in Fargo, North Dakota. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster., and watch our recent video interview with Taylor below.