Courtney Barnett Announces “Here and There” Festival Tour

Courtney Barnett has announced her inaugural “Here and There” touring festival, a North American trek featuring a rotating lineup of some of indie rock’s biggest names, including Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, and Waxahatchee.

Kicking off in Kansas City on August 8th, the 15-date run will also feature appearances from Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, Wet Leg, Bartees Strange, and Alvvays, as well as Fred Armisen, Indigo De Souza, Caroline Rose, Faye Webster, and Hana Vu. Rounding out the lineup are Arooj Aftab, Bedouine, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Men I Trust, Quinn Christopherson, and The Beths. See the full day-by-day lineup below.

A ticket pre-sale begins on Tuesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time; sign up for access here. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

“When I was a kid I would make mixtapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations,” Barnett recalled in a press statement. “I’d listen to the mixtape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together.”

The Australian singer-songwriter continued by revealing the meaning behind the festival’s title: “10 years ago I wrote this lyric: ‘I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called.’ Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional, or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.”

Barnett added that “Here and There” “feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.”

Advertisement

The Ally Coalition (TAC) will provide site-specific programs throughout the tour. Barnett is also partnering with Plus1 to donate $1 per ticket to TAC’s work supporting LGBTQ youth across the country.



In 2021, Barnett dropped Things Take Time, Take Time, one of the best albums released last year. Later this month, she will play a handful of dates in Australia. This summer, Barnett will return to the road for a run of dates across the UK, Europe, and North America. Pick up your tickets here.

08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

Advertisement

08/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

08/12 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Faye Webster

Caroline Rose

08/13 – North Adams, MA @ Mass Moca

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Men I Trust

Faye Webster

The Beths

Bartees Strange

Hana Vu

08/14 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak N Skiff

Courtney Barnett

Snail Mail

Faye Webster

Hana Vu

08/16- Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

Courtney Barnett

Alvvays

The Beths

08/20- Portland, OR @ Edgefield

Sleater-Kinney

Courtney Barnett

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

08/21 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoore

Courtney Barnett

Sleater-Kinney

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

Leith Ross

08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater

Courtney Barnett

Lido Pimienta

08/26 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

Courtney Barnett

Japanese Breakfast

Chicano Batman

Julia Jacklin

Advertisement

08/28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

08/31 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

Courtney Barnett

Wet Leg

Indigo De Souza

09/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Moody

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

09/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Japanese Breakfast

Courtney Barnett

Arooj Aftab

Bedouine