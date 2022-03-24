Courtney Barnett Announces “Here and There” Festival Tour

Courtney Barnett has announced her inaugural “Here and There” touring festival, a North American trek featuring a rotating lineup of some of indie rock’s biggest names, including Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, and Waxahatchee.
Kicking off in Kansas City on August 8th, the 15-date run will also feature appearances from Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, Wet Leg, Bartees Strange, and Alvvays, as well as Fred Armisen, Indigo De Souza, Caroline Rose, Faye Webster, and Hana Vu. Rounding out the lineup are Arooj Aftab, Bedouine, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Men I Trust, Quinn Christopherson, and The Beths. See the full day-by-day lineup below.
A ticket pre-sale begins on Tuesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time; sign up for access here. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local via Ticketmaster.
“When I was a kid I would make mixtapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations,” Barnett recalled in a press statement. “I’d listen to the mixtape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together.”
The Australian singer-songwriter continued by revealing the meaning behind the festival’s title: “10 years ago I wrote this lyric: ‘I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called.’ Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional, or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.”
Barnett added that “Here and There” “feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.”
The Ally Coalition (TAC) will provide site-specific programs throughout the tour. Barnett is also partnering with Plus1 to donate $1 per ticket to TAC’s work supporting LGBTQ youth across the country.
In 2021, Barnett dropped Things Take Time, Take Time, one of the best albums released last year. Later this month, she will play a handful of dates in Australia. This summer, Barnett will return to the road for a run of dates across the UK, Europe, and North America. Pick up your tickets here.
08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
08/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
08/12 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Faye Webster
Caroline Rose
08/13 – North Adams, MA @ Mass Moca
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Men I Trust
Faye Webster
The Beths
Bartees Strange
Hana Vu
08/14 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak N Skiff
Courtney Barnett
Snail Mail
Faye Webster
Hana Vu
08/16- Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
Courtney Barnett
Alvvays
The Beths
08/20- Portland, OR @ Edgefield
Sleater-Kinney
Courtney Barnett
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
08/21 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoore
Courtney Barnett
Sleater-Kinney
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
Leith Ross
08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater
Courtney Barnett
Lido Pimienta
08/26 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
Courtney Barnett
Japanese Breakfast
Chicano Batman
Julia Jacklin
08/28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
08/31 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
Courtney Barnett
Wet Leg
Indigo De Souza
09/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Moody
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
09/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Japanese Breakfast
Courtney Barnett
Arooj Aftab
Bedouine