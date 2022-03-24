Menu
Courtney Barnett Announces “Here and There” Festival Tour

The rotating lineup includes Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Wet Leg, and more

Courtney Barnett 2022 tour
Courtney Barnett, photo by Mia Mala McDonald
March 24, 2022 | 12:01pm ET

    Courtney Barnett has announced her inaugural “Here and There” touring festival, a North American trek featuring a rotating lineup of some of indie rock’s biggest names, including Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, and Waxahatchee.

    Kicking off in Kansas City on August 8th, the 15-date run will also feature appearances from Sleater-Kinney, Snail MailWet Leg, Bartees Strange, and Alvvays, as well as Fred Armisen, Indigo De Souza, Caroline Rose, Faye Webster, and Hana Vu. Rounding out the lineup are Arooj Aftab, Bedouine, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Men I Trust, Quinn Christopherson, and The Beths. See the full day-by-day lineup below.

    A ticket pre-sale begins on Tuesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time; sign up for access here. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local via Ticketmaster.

    “When I was a kid I would make mixtapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations,” Barnett recalled in a press statement. “I’d listen to the mixtape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together.”

    The Australian singer-songwriter continued by revealing the meaning behind the festival’s title: “10 years ago I wrote this lyric: ‘I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called.’ Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional, or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.”

    Barnett added that “Here and There” “feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.”

    The Ally Coalition (TAC) will provide site-specific programs throughout the tour. Barnett is also partnering with Plus1 to donate $1 per ticket to TAC’s work supporting LGBTQ youth across the country.

    In 2021, Barnett dropped Things Take Time, Take Time, one of the best albums released last year. Later this month, she will play a handful of dates in Australia. This summer, Barnett will return to the road for a run of dates across the UK, Europe, and North America. Pick up your tickets here.

    08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
    Courtney Barnett
    Lucy Dacus
    Quinn Christopherson

    08/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
    Courtney Barnett
    Lucy Dacus
    Quinn Christopherson

    08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
    Courtney Barnett
    Lucy Dacus
    Quinn Christopherson

    08/12 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
    Courtney Barnett
    Lucy Dacus
    Faye Webster
    Caroline Rose

    08/13 – North Adams, MA @ Mass Moca
    Courtney Barnett
    Lucy Dacus
    Men I Trust
    Faye Webster
    The Beths
    Bartees Strange
    Hana Vu

    08/14 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak N Skiff
    Courtney Barnett
    Snail Mail
    Faye Webster
    Hana Vu

    08/16- Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
    Courtney Barnett
    Alvvays
    The Beths

    08/20- Portland, OR @ Edgefield
    Sleater-Kinney
    Courtney Barnett
    Waxahatchee
    Fred Armisen

    08/21 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoore
    Courtney Barnett
    Sleater-Kinney
    Waxahatchee
    Fred Armisen
    Leith Ross

    08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater
    Courtney Barnett
    Lido Pimienta

    08/26 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
    Courtney Barnett
    Japanese Breakfast
    Chicano Batman
    Julia Jacklin

    08/28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
    Courtney Barnett
    Indigo De Souza
    Ethel Cain

    08/31 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
    Courtney Barnett
    Wet Leg
    Indigo De Souza

    09/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Moody
    Courtney Barnett
    Indigo De Souza
    Ethel Cain

    09/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    Japanese Breakfast
    Courtney Barnett
    Arooj Aftab
    Bedouine

    Courtney Barnett Here and There Festival Tour poster

