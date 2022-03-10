Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Michelle Zauner Shares Update on Crying in H Mart Movie: Exclusive

The musician and author is making headway on the screenplay

Crying in H Mart Movie
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Tonje Thilesen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 10, 2022 | 2:54pm ET

    Michelle Zauner has shared an update about the process of turning her hit memoir Crying in H Mart into a movie.

    Speaking exclusively to Consequence around the launch of the Fender Player Plus Meteora on Wednesday (March 9th), Zauner, who performs as Japanese Breakfast, revealed that she’s knee-deep in the process of writing the film’s script.

    “So I actually just finished the first draft of the screenplay,” Zauner told Consequence by phone. “My producers really like it, so hopefully the revision process won’t be too brutal. And yeah, hopefully that will come out sometime in the next couple years. I’m just playing a lot of festivals and being back on the road, and Crying in H Mart the movie [will arrive] maybe sometime in the next few years.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The movie adaptation of The New York Times best-seller was first announced back in June. Along with penning the screenplay, Zauner will, naturally, provide the film’s soundtrack under her musical moniker.

    Zauner is about to have a packed touring schedule. In the coming months, she’s set to perform at Coachella, then will headline Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival in May, 80/35 in July, and Day In Day Out in August. She’s also on the lineup for Bonnaroo after the Tennessee-based festival faced back-to-back cancelations two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic and flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

    japanese breakfast 2021
     Editor's Pick
    Japanese Breakfast on Her Most Jubilant Year Yet: “It’s Beyond My Realm of Comprehension”

    Following her triumphant 2021, which included the release of her Grammy-nominated album Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast also recently covered Yoko Ono’s “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do” for Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, a star-studded compilation tribute album curated and executive produced by Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

    Advertisement

    Look out for Consequence‘s complete interview with Zauner soon.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

metal lords trailer

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Film Metal Lords: Watch

March 10, 2022

the wizard of oz tin man oil can auction bidding

The Tin Man's Oil Can from The Wizard of Oz Is Up for Auction

March 10, 2022

pixar letter disney censorship gay affection content in films out short lgbtqia characters florida don't say gay bill

Pixar Employees Accuse Disney of Censoring Gay Affection in Films

March 10, 2022

billy joel biopoc greenlit no rights michael jai white

Billy Joel Biopic Gets Greenlit Despite No Music, Likeness, or Name Rights

March 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Michelle Zauner Shares Update on Crying in H Mart Movie: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale