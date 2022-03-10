Michelle Zauner Shares Update on Crying in H Mart Movie: Exclusive

Michelle Zauner has shared an update about the process of turning her hit memoir Crying in H Mart into a movie.

Speaking exclusively to Consequence around the launch of the Fender Player Plus Meteora on Wednesday (March 9th), Zauner, who performs as Japanese Breakfast, revealed that she’s knee-deep in the process of writing the film’s script.

“So I actually just finished the first draft of the screenplay,” Zauner told Consequence by phone. “My producers really like it, so hopefully the revision process won’t be too brutal. And yeah, hopefully that will come out sometime in the next couple years. I’m just playing a lot of festivals and being back on the road, and Crying in H Mart the movie [will arrive] maybe sometime in the next few years.”

The movie adaptation of The New York Times best-seller was first announced back in June. Along with penning the screenplay, Zauner will, naturally, provide the film’s soundtrack under her musical moniker.

Zauner is about to have a packed touring schedule. In the coming months, she’s set to perform at Coachella, then will headline Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival in May, 80/35 in July, and Day In Day Out in August. She’s also on the lineup for Bonnaroo after the Tennessee-based festival faced back-to-back cancelations two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic and flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

Following her triumphant 2021, which included the release of her Grammy-nominated album Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast also recently covered Yoko Ono’s “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do” for Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, a star-studded compilation tribute album curated and executive produced by Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

Look out for Consequence‘s complete interview with Zauner soon.