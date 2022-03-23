Cypress Hill’s B-Real on the Legalization of Marijuana, Writing Songs with Pearl Jam and Sonic Youth

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cypress Hill’s B-Real sits down for an interview with Kyle Meredith about Back in Black, the legendary hip-hop group’s 10th album.

Dr. Greenthumb takes us through the process of working with Detroit producer Black Milk and how this new record speaks to Cypress Hill’s 1991 debut. He also talks about how their music takes on the current obstacles in the complete legalization of marijuana, how government divides the people, and how his time in Prophets of Rage came to influence his songwriting.

B-Real also discusses being able to gain fans from the metal scene from the beginning, how they looked to Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath in their imagery, and the songs they created with Pearl Jam and Sonic Youth.

Take a listen to B-Real’s interview about Cypress Hill, their new album, Prophets of Rage, and more using the player above. You can also watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below.

