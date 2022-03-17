Menu
Cypress Hill on Back in Black Album, Insane in the Brain Doc, and Joining the Knotfest Roadshow: “We’ve Been Pedal to the Metal”

Sen Dog previews the group’s 10th studio album, out March 18th

Cypress Hill
Cypress Hill, photo by Eitan Miskevich/Illustration by Steven Fiche
March 17, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Cypress Hill’s past and present are colliding this spring — happily, according to the long-lived rap troupe’s Sen Dog.

    First up is the new — Back in Black, Cypress Hill’s 10th studio album, is out Friday, March 18th. A fresh batch of tour dates comes right on its heels, including a run on Slipknot’s “Knotfest Roadshow” during May and June. On April 20th, meanwhile, comes Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain, a comprehensive Showtime documentary directed by Cypress’ longtime tour manager, photographer and archivist Estevan Oriol.

    “It’s kind of bugged out that the present and the past are colliding like that,” Sen Dog tells Consequence by phone from California. “Here we are, as grown-ass men, and we’re coming back into our past and talking about that at the same time a new record is coming out. But I feel like Cypress Hill is still an important band, and I think that our story needs to be told in a certain way. And with new [music] at the same time, I think that makes for an interesting conversation.”

    There is a thread tying the two projects together, however. Sen Dog (real name: Senen Reyes) says he and his groupmates — B-Real (Louis Freese), DJ Muggs (Lawrence Muggerud) and percussionist Eric “Bobo” Correa — went into Back in Black, which was produced by Black Milk, with a specific vision.

    “I think a good ol’ hip-hop record was the way to go, like almost back to our roots, but kind of with more maturity and things like that,” he explains. “There’s nothing really experimental on there or anything like that. We still want it to be something that celebrated, that you can party with, but the main focus was, 30 years later, ‘Let’s do a record the same way we started, but advanced and into the future.’”

