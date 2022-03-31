Daniel Radcliffe “Dramatically Bored of Hearing People’s Opinions” on Oscars Slap

Daniel Radcliffe knows Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, he has read the takes, and the former boy wizard can’t conjure a single fuck.

“I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it,” Radcliffe told Good Morning Britain. He added of the 2022 Oscars biggest scandal, “I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it.”

Radcliffe also recalled the dread of having an award show host start cracking jokes at your expense. “When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke,” he said. “So you sort of have a mode of just being like ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.’”

The 32-year-old actor is on the promotional circuit stumping for his new film, The Lost City. He told Good Morning Britain that co-star Channing Tatum is “the world’s nicest man,” who even gave Radcliffe a hand during a boat stunt in rough waters. “I think they were worried about me just going over the side on my first day, so Channing was like – you don’t see in the film – but Channing was on that boat also, sort of doing stunt safety for me just like grabbing my leg at some point.”

He added that he “had actually a much easier time of it compared to Channing and Sandra [Bullock] and the crew. They were doing long weeks in the jungle and I was coming in every so often for two or three days a week.”

He also squashed a fan theory that he’ll be taking over as Wolverine from Hugh Jackman. “I keep getting asked about it and I always try and be like, ‘No, it’s not happening, it’s just a Twitter rumor.’ And everyone keeps taking that as confirmation. But it’s just fan theory at the moment. But I welcome the comparison. I mean, who wouldn’t like to be compared to Hugh Jackman?”

Next up for Radcliffe is WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story, in which he stars as the titular musical parodist. Last month, we got a first look at him in a curly wig and Hawaiian shirt. Aside from that, earlier this year he participated in a Harry Potter reunion special on HBO Max.

Radcliffe may have declined to opine on the slap heard round the world, but many other celebrities have jumped right in. Jim Carrey called people applauding Will Smith “spineless,” Alec Baldwin felt the world needed to hear his thoughts for some reason, and hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer have both said that the incident left them feeling “traumatized.” Yesterday, the Academy revealed that they asked Smith to leave afterwards, but he refused, while Chris Rock added that he’s “still processing” the incident.