Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols Series Sets Premiere Date, First Look Photos

Danny Boyle’s FX series about Sex Pistols has set a release date. All six episodes of Pistol will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, May 31st in the US. In countries including the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, the limited series will stream on Disney+.

Pistol is based on Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol. FX describes it as guiding viewers “through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music,” during which the band of “spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future'” shook up the establishment.

The series stars Toby Wallace (Babyteeth) as Jones, while Anson Boon (1917) will play the infamous John “Johnny Rotten” Lydon. Rounding out the band members are Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Cook, and Christian Lees as original bassist Glen Matlock.

Other cast members include Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

Boyle directed and executive produced Pistol, which was created and written by Craig Pearce.

Lydon previously tried to block the series from using Sex Pistols songs, but lost the lawsuit last August. In response, he said the court decision would “water down” Sex Pistols’ legacy in the years to come.

See newly released images from Pistol below.

