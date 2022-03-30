Daryl Hall on Covering Todd Rundgren and Making a New Album with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Daryl Hall joins Kyle Meredith to talk about BeforeAfter, his first best-of collection that highlights his solo albums.

In diving into the new collection, the Hall & Oates singer takes us back to making Sacred Songs with Robert Fripp (who compared Hall’s work to Bowie’s at the time), being on the forefront of streaming shows on the web a full decade ahead of everyone else, and covering “Here Comes the Rain Again” on this new set.

Hall also discusses the relevance of his ’80s song “What’s Gonna Happen to Us” with the latest war in Ukraine, his upcoming tour with Todd Rundgren, not being a fan of the folks who run the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and having Joni Mitchell backing him on the song “Right as Rain.” What’s more, he discusses working with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart on a new album.

Listen to Daryl Hall discuss BeforeAfter, his storied career and collaborations, and more using the player above. You can also watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below.