Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Daryl Hall Recalls Being Asked About Replacing David Lee Roth in Van Halen

The Hall & Oates member has also announced new solo tour dates

daryl hall van halen
Daryl Hall (photo by Stuart Berg) and Eddie Van Halen (Warner Bros. Records)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 14, 2022 | 11:02am ET

    Daryl Hall has confirmed a rumor that he was approached to be the singer of Van Halen following David Lee Roth’s exit in 1985.

    Hall says Eddie Van Halen mentioned the opportunity to him shortly after Roth’s departure. Hall & Oates shared crew members with the Van Halen camp, so there was already common ground.

    When asked by New York’s Q104.3 in a new interview if he was a candidate to replace Roth, Hall answered in the affirmative before giving some backstory.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Actually, yes,” Hall said. “I knew those guys really well. We actually shared some people: crew, and things like that. And Eddie came to a show with [his then-wife] Valerie [Bertinelli]. … And David had just left the band.”

    Hall continued: “And Eddie said, ‘Do you wanna join Van Halen, man?’ He was half joking, but I think he was serious. I really do believe he was serious. And I took it seriously. I went, ‘Meh, I think not. I think I’ve got my own shit going on.'”

    By 1985, Hall & Oates had long since established a prolific career, becoming one of the era’s most successful pop acts. It’s interesting to imagine Hall’s soulful voice alongside Eddie Van Halen’s masterful guitar playing. After all, Van Halen would move into a more pop direction with eventual frontman Sammy Hagar, so Daryl Hall wasn’t a totally left-field suggestion. In fact, Hall’s voice at the time provided a closer match to DLR than that of Hagar.

    Advertisement

    daryl hall beforeafter compilation album announce tour
     Editor's Pick
    Daryl Hall Announces Archival Album and Solo Tour

    Before settling on Hagar, Eddie would also approach ex-Journey frontman Steve Perry, as well as Scandal singer Patty Smyth. A couple of years ago, Ozzy Osbourne even said he was approached by EVH (though it’s possible this was to replace Hagar prior to 1998’s Van Halen III album with Gary Cherone).

    As for Daryl Hall’s current happenings, the pop-rock icon is set to release an archival album and embark on a US solo tour with support from Todd Rundgren. Hall just announced a new May leg that takes place in the Western half of the States, following a previously announced April leg that primarily covers the Eastern half of the country. A pre-sale for the newly announced shows begins Tuesday (March 15th), with the general on-sale date set for Friday (March 18th). Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Hear the radio interview with Hall and see his full list of tour dates below.

    Daryl Hall’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Todd Rundgren:
    04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
    04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    04/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
    04/07 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
    04/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
    04/11 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
    04/14 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall
    04/16 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor
    05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    05/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Paramount Theatre
    05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    05/18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    05/20 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
    05/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators NYC show

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Roll Their "River" into New York City: Recap + Photos

March 14, 2022

Elvira Munsters role

Rob Zombie Reveals Elvira's Role in Upcoming Munsters Movie, Confirms PG Rating

March 11, 2022

anvil impact imminent

Anvil Announce New Album Impact Is Imminent, Unleash "Ghost Shadow": Stream

March 11, 2022

lars ulrich toilet ripleys museum

Creepy Lars Ulrich Metallica Toilet Acquired by a Museum in Denmark

March 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Daryl Hall Recalls Being Asked About Replacing David Lee Roth in Van Halen

Menu Shop Search Sale