Dave Gahan and Soulsavers Cover PJ Harvey on Fallon: Watch

The duo supported their new album, Imposter, by playing "The Desperate Kingdom of Love"

Dave Gahan and Soulsavers on Fallon (NBC)
March 19, 2022 | 11:56am ET

    Back in November, Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan and his longtime musical collaborator Soulsavers released their new covers album Imposter. To support the release, the duo performed their version of PJ Harvey’s “The Desperate Kingdom of Love” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night. Watch the replay below.

    Imposter marks Gahan and Soulsavers’ third collaboration to date, following 2012’s The Light the Dead See and 2015’s Angels & Ghosts. Gahan recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss Imposters and the duo’s renditions of songs by Cat Power, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and more. Revisit the conversation here.

