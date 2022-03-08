David Byrne and American Utopia Cast Perform “Like Humans Do” on Fallon: Watch

David Byrne and the cast of his Broadway play American Utopia stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (March 7th). During the appearance, they performed Byrne’s 2001 track “Like Humans Do.”

Barefoot on stage, Byrne and two other cast members sang about the mundane existence of being human while breaking out a variety of stylish dance moves. All dressed in gray suits, they had smiles on their faces while accompanied by a small fleet of guitarists and percussionists, who were given the opportunity to step to the front before the performance was over.

Byrne also sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon. They joked about an oversized suit Robert Pattinson recently wore that looked similar to the one worn by Byrne in the Talking Heads’ concert film Stop Making Sense (“He’s going to need a couple seats for that, right?”), the difficulty of translating his music to a Broadway play, and writing some of his best music in a rental car on a tape recorder while in Minnesota. They also spoke about Byrne’s new book of drawings, titled A History of the World (in Dingbats).

Before the show was over, Byrne also teamed up with Tariq Trotter (aka Black Thought of The Roots) for a game of Jinx against Fallon and Renée Zellweger. Watch the performance of “Like Humans Do” below, followed by the interview and trivia competition.

Based on Byrne’s 2018 album of the same name, the Broadway play features Byrne and his 11-piece mobile ensemble playing songs from American Utopia, other tracks from his solo catalog, and Talking Heads material.

American Utopia is in the midst of a six-month run at St. James Theatre concluding on April 3rd. Grab your seat now via Ticketmaster.

Last September, American Utopia was presented with a Special Tony Award, leaving Byrne an Emmy Award away from obtaining EGOT status. This year, he’s teamed up with Yo La Tengo to cover Yoko Ono’s “Who Has Seen the Wind?,” lent Aussie pop singer Montaigne an assist on “Always Be You,” and contributed to the soundtrack for the upcoming A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once.