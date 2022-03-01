Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Day In Day Out 2022 Lineup: The National, Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, and More

Plus a special performance by Mac DeMarco in honor of the 10th anniversary of Rock and Roll Nightclub and 2

day in day out the national mitski japanese breakfast festival 2022 lineup tickets seattle
The National (photo by Ben Kaye), Mitski (Nick Langlois), and Japanese Breakfast (Tonje Thilesen)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 1, 2022 | 10:31am ET

    Day In Day Out Festival has announced its 2022 lineup headlined by The National, Mitski, and Japanese Breakfast. The second annual event goes down August 12th through the 14th at Fisher Green Pavilion in Seattle, Washington.

    Sharing top billing is Mac DeMarco, who will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Rock and Roll Night Club EP and the album with a special set pulled from those 2012 projects. Day In Day Out will also see performances by Turnstile, Animal Collective, JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA.

    Additional shows come from Jamila Woods, Cherry Glazerr, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Sampa the Great, Shabazz Palaces, and more, and the fest also boasts over a dozen DJ sets. Check out the full lineup below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We’re honored to bring some of the most notable artists in music to Seattle to perform in our second annual festival,” said Jason Lajeunesse, CEO and founder of Daydream State, the group behind the festival. “It’s our mission to preserve and promote live music both through our venues and festivals in the city of Seattle.”

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4th at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT through the event’s website.

    day in day out the national mitski japanese breakfast festival 2022 lineup tickets seattle

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

iggy pop cancels show moscow russia ukraine war Park Live Festival

Iggy Pop Cancels Headlining Moscow Festival Appearance in Support of Ukraine

March 1, 2022

aftershock 2022 lineup

Aftershock Festival 2022 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Slipknot, KISS, My Chemical Romance, and More

February 23, 2022

osheaga 2022 foo fighters asap rocky dua lipa lineup tickets music festival

Osheaga 2022: Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Dua Lipa to Headline Montreal Festival

February 23, 2022

80/35 festival lineup japanese breakfast father john misty charli xcx

80/35 Festival 2022 Lineup: Father John Misty, Charli XCX, Japanese Breakfast, and More

February 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Day In Day Out 2022 Lineup: The National, Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, and More

Menu Shop Search Sale