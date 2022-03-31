Dead and Company Announce 2022 Summer Tour

Dead & Company have announced a 2022 Summer tour.

The Grateful Dead offshoot, which features Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will kick off the 20-date outing at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on June 11th. The itinerary also includes multiple dates at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA; Folsom Field in Boulder, CO; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; and Citi Field in New York City.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale will begin Tuesday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can register for access now through Sunday, April 3rd. A general public on-sale will follow on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Dead & Company 2022 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

06/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/17 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

06/18 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

06/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/05 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

07/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

07/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

07/16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

