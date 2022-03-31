Menu
Dead and Company Announce 2022 Summer Tour

The 20-date outing includes shows at Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, and Citi Field

Dead and Company 2022 tour
Dead and Company, photo by Ben Kaye
March 31, 2022 | 3:23pm ET

    Dead & Company have announced a 2022 Summer tour.

    The Grateful Dead offshoot, which features Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will kick off the 20-date outing at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on June 11th. The itinerary also includes multiple dates at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA; Folsom Field in Boulder, CO; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; and Citi Field in New York City.

    A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale will begin Tuesday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can register for access now through Sunday, April 3rd. A general public on-sale will follow on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Dead & Company 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
    06/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    06/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    06/17 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
    06/18 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
    06/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    06/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    07/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
    07/05 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
    07/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
    07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
    07/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    07/15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
    07/16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

