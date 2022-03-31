Dead and Company Announce 2022 Summer Tour

Dead & Company have announced a 2022 Summer tour.
The Grateful Dead offshoot, which features Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will kick off the 20-date outing at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on June 11th. The itinerary also includes multiple dates at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA; Folsom Field in Boulder, CO; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; and Citi Field in New York City.
A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale will begin Tuesday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can register for access now through Sunday, April 3rd. A general public on-sale will follow on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Dead & Company 2022 Tour Dates:
06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
06/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/17 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
06/18 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
06/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/05 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
07/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
07/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
07/16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field