Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Decapitated Announce New Album Cancer Culture, Unleash Title Track: Stream

The eighth LP from the Polish death metal vets is out May 27th

decapitated cancer culture
Decapitated (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 18, 2022 | 4:35pm ET

    Polish death metallers Decapitated are returning with their eighth studio album, Cancer Culture, on May 27th.

    The band offered up the title track as the lead single. It’s a ferocious slab of technically perfected extreme metal, with a fair bit of melody guiding the snarled vocals of Rafał “Rasta” Piotrowski. Overall, the track falls on the catchier end of the tech-death spectrum.

    “It wasn’t easy to pick the first single from Cancer Culture,” guitarist Waclaw ‘Vogg’ Kieltyka commented in a press release. “Each song has this different vibe that we would like to show as soon as possible and be proud of. Since ‘Cancer Culture’ is the first song from the album, we decided that this would be the perfect way to introduce you to new music. It is the album’s opening chapter, and you know what you can expect.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The new album comes after a five-year gap following 2017’s Anticult and was again recorded by engineer Tomasz Zed Zalewski. David Castillo handled the mixing, and Ted Jensen mastered the LP. The striking cover art (seen below) was created by Italian artist Fabio Timpanaro.

    “The expectations were high, and we also gave ourselves a massive challenge with this album,” said Vogg. “But I think hard work pays off. We had an opportunity to gather amazing people who took care of the production and helped us deliver the best we could with this album.”

    As for the album title, Cancer Culture, Vogg urged fans to not “misinterpret” it as a statement on what it’s obviously punning. Considering this is Decapitated’s first album since widely publicized and since-dismissed allegations of sexual assault, it’s perhaps worth pointing out that they’re not taking a dig at cancel culture.

    Advertisement

    “It has a much broader context,” Vogg said of the album title. “You will be surprised at what we have delivered this time.”

    deicide 2022 tour
     Editor's Pick
    Deicide To Celebrate Classic Album Legion on 2022 North American Tour

    Pre-order Cancer Culture on vinyl, CD, and cassette via Nuclear Blast.

    Below you can stream the LP’s title track and see the artwork and tracklist.

    Cancer Culture Artwork:

    unnamed 171 Decapitated Announce New Album Cancer Culture, Unleash Title Track: Stream

    Cancer Culture Tracklist:
    01. From the Nothingness with Love
    02. Cancer Culture
    03. Just a Cigarette
    04. No Cure
    05. Hello Death
    06. Iconoclast
    07. Suicidal Space Programme
    08. Locked
    09. Hours as Battlegrounds
    10. Last Supper

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bladee ecco2k crest surprise album stream

Bladee and Ecco2k Release Surprise Album Crest: Stream

March 18, 2022

alex g end song we're all going to the world's fair soundtrack stream

Alex G Drops "End Song" from We're All Going to the World's Fair Soundtrack: Stream

March 18, 2022

Princess Nokia No Effort new song video stream

Princess Nokia Throws It Back with New Song "No Effort": Stream

March 18, 2022

syd broken hearts club album announcement cybah lucky day new single music video stream

Syd Announces Sophomore Album Broken Hearts Club, Shares "CYBAH" with Lucky Daye: Stream

March 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Decapitated Announce New Album Cancer Culture, Unleash Title Track: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale