Dee Snider Explores Legal Action Over Mark Zuckerberg Sister’s “Dog Shit” Version of “We’re Not Gonna Take It”

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s sister Randi Zuckerberg has been putting out bizarre music videos to promote cryptocurrency, and her reinterpretation of Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” has frontman Dee Snider calling it absolute “dog shit.”

Randi has a musical theater background and appeared in Broadway’s Rock of Ages. She reworked the Twisted Sister anthem into “We’re All Gonna Make It” to encourage investing in crypto, and along with it, put out an ’80s-inspired music video.

The cringey video isn’t sitting well with Snider, who took to Twitter to inform his fans that he didn’t grant permission for its use, but may be handcuffed when it comes to taking legal action against Randi — although Twisted Sister’s legal team is looking into it nonetheless.

Snider tweeted: “FOR THE RECORD: If someone sings @TwistedSisterNY Song we have ZERO control. As long as it is not being as a commercial and though she is promoting her personal beliefs, it’s not a paid commercial. This is parody.”

After consulting with attorneys, he then tweeted: “@TwistedSisterNY has lawyers working on this now. It looks like it may not fall (as initially thought) into the ‘fair use’ category and we can get it stopped and taken down. But again…WHY DOES IT HAVE 2.5 MILLION VIEWS! @randizuckerberg”.

Snider wondered how Zuckerberg’s video had 2.5 million views, while his recent video for his solo song “Stand” only had 75,000 views: “That @randizuckerberg dog shit has 2.5 million and my new video ‘Stand’ has 75K. WTF?!”

It wouldn’t be the first time Snider and Twisted Sister have taken legal action against improper use of “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” Last year, an Australian politician who appropriated the song for a campaign was ordered to pay $1.2 million in a lawsuit decided in favor of Twisted Sister.

A decade ago, I sang this song on Broadway. Today I sing this song, surrounded by new friends, as a rallying cry for the women of web3. Together, we can accomplish anything. And have fun doing it! #WAGMI PS Look for some fun cameos!

PPS Sorry for *language* at the end 🤣 pic.twitter.com/W9pYZmxwXz — randizuckerberg.eth (@randizuckerberg) February 28, 2022

Right? That @randizuckerberg dog shit has 2.5 million and my new video "Stand" has 75K. WTF?!https://t.co/FzOi7OjfWy https://t.co/LDpcm6Joz6 — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) March 4, 2022

FOR THE RECORD: If someone sings @TwistedSisterNY song we have ZERO control. As long as it is not being as a commercial and though she is promoting her personal beliefs, it's not a paid commercial. This is parody. https://t.co/yjSxW2Q4c5 — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) March 4, 2022

ATTENTIONS ALL: @TwistedSisterNY has lawyers working on this now. It looks like it may not fall (as initially thought) into the "fair use" category and we can get it stopped and taken down. But again…WHY DOES IT HAVE 2.5 MILLION VIEWS! @randizuckerberg — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) March 4, 2022