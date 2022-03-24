Dee Snider has shared “Stand (for Ukraine),” a re-worked music video for his 2021 Leave a Scar track “Stand.” The Twisted Sister singer also launched the World United Live support campaign to aid the country.

Snider recently made headlines when he voiced staunch support for the Ukrainian’s use of Twisted Sister’s anthem “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as a rallying cry against the invading Russian forces. However, Snider has also lambasted the song’s appropriation for less noble causes, such anti-mask rhetoric and questionable parody usage.

“About a month ago, someone on social media told me people in Ukraine were using Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as a battle cry and asked if I was cool with it. Of course I was,” Snider remarked in a statement. “My response elicited someone asking me why I was okay with Ukrainians using my song and not some other groups. I won’t repeat my exact response (it was a bit political), but that tweet went internationally viral. Every news agency in the world suddenly wanted to talk to me.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Snider continued: “At that very moment, some great people (who were all friends of mine) were hatching the idea for World United Live and asked me if I would spearhead the organization. How could I say no? Since then, we have been beating the drum for the free world to come together, not only in support of Ukraine and condemnation of Putin, but in sending a message to the Russian people that they are misinformed and not being told the truth. Now, with the help of the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and many others, we are doing just that!”

Scott Pitek and Steve Sage Goldberg completed the new video cut for “Stand” using concert footage of Snider and news clips from the war in Ukraine. Snider went on to say that he wrote the song completely independent of Russia’s invasion — the track was released last year, after all; though he called the resulting combination of song and video “devastating.”

The rest of his statement reads:

“About a week ago, it hit me that the song ‘Stand’ from my last Napalm Records album, Leave a Scar, fit the crisis in Ukraine perfectly… but I had already released a video for ‘Stand’ recently,” Snider said. “Yet I just couldn’t get around how well the lyrics resonated with Putin’s attack on these innocent people. Ukraine was the furthest thing from my mind when I wrote the words for that song, yet it was like I had done just that. So, I had a couple of incredibly talented people (Scott Pitek and Steve Sage Goldberg) cut together a new video using some live concert footage and news clips. The result is devastating. Please watch and share “Stand (With Ukraine)” and join us at www.worldunited.live. Help save the world. Together we can.”

Advertisement

Watch the video for “Stand (for Ukraine)” via the World United website.