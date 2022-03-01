Dee Snider Endorses Ukrainians’ Use of “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as Battle Cry

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on, there have been reports that Ukrainians fighting for their homeland have adopted a heavy metal rallying cry: Twisted Sister’s classic “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

Frontman Dee Snider certainly approves of the Ukrainians use of the song. He took to Twitter to show his support for Ukraine along with a choice hashtag for the invading country.

Early on February 26th, Snider wrote: “I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as their battlecry. My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can’t happen to these people again! #F**KRUSSIA”.

Advertisement

Snider would later alter the hashtag to “#F**KPUTIN” after facing criticism for condemning all of Russia. At first, the singer was hesitant to change it.

“My grandfather was Ukrainian when it was taken over by Russia after WW2,” Snider replied in another tweet. “My grandmother was Transylvanian when the Russians took over & occupied the Carpathian mountains. Who do you think were carrying those Russian guns, driving the tanks & flying those planes? Canadians?”

Snider was eventually convinced when a young Russian woman said that she was arrested for opposing the invasion, stating that many Russian youth are trying to enact change.

Advertisement

“I know you are,” Snider replied. “And change will come from the young and young at heart. It’s never easy. ALL RIGHT…I will change my hashtag.”

As for the Twisted Sister song, the universally relatable sentiments of “We’re Not Gonna Take It” have led to the song being used for less noble causes. When anti-maskers tried to appropriate the anthem, Snider was not having it. Again, he took to Twitter to explain why.

“People are asking me why I endorsed the use of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers,” Snider wrote. “Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience.”

Advertisement

Below you can watch our recent video interview with Snider (in which he discussed his political beliefs and more), followed by the iconic music video for Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using "We're Not Gonna Take It" as their battlecry. My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can't happen to these people again! #FUCKRUSSIA Advertisement — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) February 26, 2022

My grandfather was Ukrainian when it was taken over by Russia after WW2. My grandmother was Transylvanian when the Russians took over & occupied the Carpathian mountains. Who do you think were carrying those Russian guns, driving the tanks & flying those planes? Canadians? https://t.co/vP4YKQv8Qc — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) February 26, 2022

People are asking me why I endorsed the use of "We're Not Gonna Take It" for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers. Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience. — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) February 27, 2022