Deicide To Celebrate Classic Album Legion on 2022 North American Tour

Deicide are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their sophomore album Legion with a Summer 2022 North American tour.

Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition will support the outing, which kicks off August 11th in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and runs through on September 10th show in Deicide’s hometown of Tampa, Florida. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Deicide will be performing 1992’s Legion in its entirety, along with other tracks from their vast discography. Legion, along with the band’s self-titled debut, are widely considered two of the finest albums released during death metal’s formative years. The records also cemented Deicide among the elite acts in Florida’s fertile death metal scene.

Canadian death metal veterans Kataklysm, who also toured with Deicide last year, will be performing their acclaimed 2004 album, Serenity in Fire, in its entirety.

Ahead of the Legion tour, you can also catch Deicide at a pair of festival dates: May 21st at the Modified Ghost Festival in Vancouver and May 29th at Maryland Deathfest, where they will debut their full Legion set.

Deicide formed in 1989 and continue to steadily release studio albums every few years — 2018’s Overtures of Blasphemy being the most recent. Since the beginning, the group has been helmed by eccentric singer-bassist Glen Benton and founding drummer Steve Asheim, proliferating an overtly Satanic style of death metal in contrast to the gore/horror aesthetics often seen in the genre.

See Deicide’s 2022 North American tour dates below. Purchase tickets here.

Deicide’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition:

08/11 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

08/12 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

08/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

08/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

08/16 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

08/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

08/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

08/20 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

08/21 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

08/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

08/24 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

08/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

08/26 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

08/27 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

08/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Irving Theater

08/29 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

08/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Odeon Concert Club

08/31 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/01 – Quebec City, QC @ Impérial Bell

09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona

09/03 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

09/04 – New York NY @ Gramercy Theater

09/06 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

09/07 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

09/08 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

09/10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum