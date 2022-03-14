Menu
Deicide To Celebrate Classic Album Legion on 2022 North American Tour

Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition will join the death metal pioneers on the late summer outing

Deicide (via Bandcamp/Earache)
March 14, 2022 | 1:33pm ET

    Deicide are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their sophomore album Legion with a Summer 2022 North American tour.

    Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition will support the outing, which kicks off August 11th in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and runs through on September 10th show in Deicide’s hometown of Tampa, Florida. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Deicide will be performing 1992’s Legion in its entirety, along with other tracks from their vast discography. Legion, along with the band’s self-titled debut, are widely considered two of the finest albums released during death metal’s formative years. The records also cemented Deicide among the elite acts in Florida’s fertile death metal scene.

    Canadian death metal veterans Kataklysm, who also toured with Deicide last year, will be performing their acclaimed 2004 album, Serenity in Fire, in its entirety.

    Ahead of the Legion tour, you can also catch Deicide at a pair of festival dates: May 21st at the Modified Ghost Festival in Vancouver and May 29th at Maryland Deathfest, where they will debut their full Legion set.

    Deicide formed in 1989 and continue to steadily release studio albums every few years — 2018’s Overtures of Blasphemy being the most recent. Since the beginning, the group has been helmed by eccentric singer-bassist Glen Benton and founding drummer Steve Asheim, proliferating an overtly Satanic style of death metal in contrast to the gore/horror aesthetics often seen in the genre.

    See Deicide’s 2022 North American tour dates below. Purchase tickets here.

    Deicide’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition:
    08/11 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
    08/12 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
    08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
    08/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
    08/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    08/16 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
    08/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
    08/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
    08/20 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
    08/21 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
    08/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
    08/24 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    08/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze
    08/26 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
    08/27 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
    08/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Irving Theater
    08/29 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
    08/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Odeon Concert Club
    08/31 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    09/01 – Quebec City, QC @ Impérial Bell
    09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona
    09/03 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
    09/04 – New York NY @ Gramercy Theater
    09/06 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
    09/07 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
    09/08 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger
    09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
    09/10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

