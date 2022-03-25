Menu
Denzel Curry Uncorks New Album Melt My Eyez See Your Future: Stream

The rapper's latest release "came from a combination of what’s going on right now in the world and Akira Kurosawa films with Toshiro Mifune"

Denzel Curry, photo by Matt Cowen
March 25, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Denzel Curry has unveiled his highly-anticipated new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Melt My Eyez See Your Future is the follow-up to 2019’s Zuu, though Curry has been plenty busy since then, dropping the Kenny Beats collaboration UNLOCKED in 2020, followed by the remix UNLOCKED 1.5 in 2021. In a statement, Curry said that the new album “came from a combination of what’s going on right now in the world and Akira Kurosawa films with Toshiro Mifune.”

    Melt My Eyez See Your Future includes the singles “Troubles” featuring T-Pain, “Zatoichi”  featuring slowthai, and “Walkin”. Curry also collaborates with Robert Glasper, Rico Nasty, JID, 6LACK, and more.

    Related Video

    This spring and summer Curry will be on tour, making stops at festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Governors Ball. Tickets are available here.

    Melt My Eyez See Your Future Artwork:

    denzel curry melt my eyez see your future new album artwork

    Melt My Eyez See Your Future Tracklist:
    01. Melt Session #1 (feat. Robert Glasper)
    02. Walkin
    03. Worst Comes to Worst
    04. John Wayne (feat. Buzzy Lee)
    05. The Last
    06. Mental (feat. Saul Williams and Bridget Perez)
    07. Troubles (feat. T-Pain)
    08. Ain’t No Way (feat. 6LACK, Rico Nasty, and JID)
    09. X-Wing
    10. Angelz
    11. The Smell of Death
    12. Sanjuro (feat. 454)
    13. Zatoichi (feat. slowthai)
    14. The Ills

